Besides returning to her alma mater as Marshall University’s new softball coach and besides getting hired for her dream job at the tender age of 27 (she’ll turn 28 next month) and besides getting to return home to Milton and West Virginia …
Besides all those wondrous events that have happened to Zerkle recently, one query appears to summarize all these unforgettable moments that she is realizing.
Here it is.
Did you believe in dreams coming true, Morgan?
"You know, I did,” she replied with a smile. “I have a pretty strong belief system. And you have to accept where you are at, but create your desire to stay and, then, take action to get there. That is something I definitely believe in.
“When you do those things, you have a good chance of accomplishing what you want."
Morgan Zerkle is the poster child for that sort of success.
Yet, even as she begins to settle into her new job at her old school, Zerkle’s head is swimming a little.
"I think there are so many thoughts going through my head,” Zerkle said after her introductory press conference Friday morning. “Just being back on campus and the nostalgia and the updates that have happened here. It's cool to see how Marshall and Huntington have grown. So, I'm excited to be back and just enjoy this community and the program."
But Zerkle finds herself in a much different role. Now, she is the head coach. Not an assistant coach. Not a player. The head coach.
"I'm excited to make a lot of the decisions,” Zerkle said calmly. “Everyone is saying, 'Oh, there's a lot of pressure from last year.' Well, as a competitor, I always want to win. I always want to be the best in everything.
“So, I don't really see the added pressure. It's what I want to do. I want to compete to win. So, I'm excited to make those decisions and, hopefully, lead a team now."
Which, of course, brings us to recruiting.
How is Zerkle going to find the next … well, her?
"I hope to find some diamonds in the rough, for sure,” she said. “I was a pretty raw athlete coming in. I was athletic, but my skill wasn't anything crazy. So, to be able to find other athletes like that, who just want to work hard, have a great mindset to get better and improve -- I would love to go after a lot of those kids."
She’s looking for some more Zerkles.
But that’s much easier said than done. That’s because as understated and as down to earth as she is – which are truly wonderful traits to possess – the fact of the matter is there aren’t many Morgan Zerkles out there to be found.