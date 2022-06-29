Sun Belt Conference Commissioner Keith Gill has had enough.
He doesn’t want men’s basketball to be the weakest sport in the Sun Belt anymore.
He isn’t going to be content with the Sun Belt being a one-bid league in the NCAA Tournament anymore.
He isn’t going to accept any more backhanded compliments for the Sun Belt’s limited success in men’s basketball.
Gill wants to put men’s basketball on the map in the Sun Belt. And guess who is standing by waiting to help. Who else?
Marshall’s Danny D’Antoni.
“A great statistician told me one time — and I think I got the numbers right,” said D’Antoni, “‘When you throw the ball up, the winning team 80 percent of the time is the one with the biggest budget.’”
It’s difficult to argue with that premise.
Or this one:
“So, after the biggest budget,” continued D’Antoni, “the next biggest thing in winning is they play at home. So, if they have the biggest budget and you’re playing at home all the time, you’re probably going to have a good season.”
It is very difficult to debate that premise.
“Home games,” said D’Antoni, emphasizing the words. “The away side, the ones that win I think are about 65-70 percent. The away games are chartered. In other words, you are flying down on a chartered plane. You are not traveling into 15 different hops.
“And it’s especially hard for us because we’re not a major stop. If you are Georgia State, you fly in from Atlanta. You are probably skipping the hop. But we have to go to Atlanta to go to where we’re going. So, you are adding four hours to whatever your travel time is — and money. But, mostly, time.”
That is D’Antoni’s point about having a first-class conference.
“You know what?” he said. “If you want to have a first-class program, if you want to compete, then you’ve got to help these teams in the Sun Belt. They’ve got to travel right.
“They’ve got to look like they are a first-class team. And, then, when you start looking like you are first class, you know what? That second bid will show up.”
Shazam.
“It’s a good look for the conference,” continued D’Antoni. “It looks like they have major athletes here (in the Sun Belt) spread all the way down through the soccer programs, the tennis programs, women’s basketball — it all feeds in that we are a major conference.
“And the best way to get there is to be very successful in football and very successful in men’s basketball. If they do that, they’ve got a chance to be a power conference instead of just a mid-major or a low mid-major.”
That is Dr. Danny D’Antoni prescription for the Sun Belt.