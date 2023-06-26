Morgan Zerkle was a tremendous hire as the Thundering Herd’s new softball coach. MU athletic director Christian Spears knocked this one out of the park as if Autumn Owen were swinging the bat.
Speaking of Owen -- the subject of a "welcome" Twitter post by North Carolina's softball program on Saturday -- maybe Zerkle's hiring will coerce her to return to Marshall.
Either way, this is a home run hire.
Taevion Kinsey is getting a shot at the NBA.
Let’s be honest.
That’s all the 6-foot-5 former Marshall University star ever wanted – a chance, just a chance. And, now, thanks to the Utah Jazz, Kinsey is getting that opportunity. Not to mention, a lucrative paycheck.
Kinsey is getting seven figures -- $1,017,781 – because he signed what is called an Exhibit 10 contract. That pact is a one-year, minimum-salary NBA deal that allows the franchise – in Kinsey’s case, the Jazz – to convert the deal into a two-way contract.
There’s only one caveat. The change in the contract has to occur before the start of the regular season.
Kinsey is scheduled to go to the G League camp on July 7.
Joining the former Marshall star with an Exhibit 10 contract is former West Virginia University and University of Kentucky star Oscar Tshiebwe.
The 6-9 low-post player signed a two-way contract with the Indiana Pacers that allows him to be on the rosters of both an NBA team and its G League affiliate at the same time. One interesting aspect of this contract is it permits the player to be rostered on the NBA team and the G League affiliate at the same time.
The player is allowed to be activated on the NBA roster for a maximum of 50 games. He must spend the rest of the season on the roster of the G League affiliate.
Besides Tshiebwe, another notable player who fell into the Exhibit 10 contract category is former Gonzaga star Drew Timme. The 6-10 power forward signed with the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks.
Remember Curtis Jones?
The former Marshall wide receiver played from 1999-2002 for the Thundering Herd. And now? Well, it’s time to make way for his son – Curtis Jr.
The 6-2, 210-pound running back had a standout season at Cabell Midland High School in 2022. How good was he? Well, let’s put it this way, Jones showed enough potential for WVU coach Neal Brown and his staff to offer him a scholarship for the Class of 2024.
Jones made a visit to Morgantown on April 1 as part of West Virginia Day.
He also holds offers from Marshall, Toledo and Eastern Kentucky.