Ten years.
Ten long, long, long, long, long, long, long, long, long, long years.
That was the baseball sentence Tracy Brumfield suffered.
It wasn’t exactly solitary confinement. Yet, in some ways it was.
Just ask Brumfield.
The last time he led Cabell Midland’s baseball team to the high school state tournament here was 10 years ago, and there wasn’t any white or gray in his beard.
There is now.
Perhaps that’s why Brumfield chose to stick around GoMart Ballpark after the 5-3 win over St. Albans on Friday and enjoy the long-awaited success that had been eluding him.
"We have about 35 hours before our next game,” Brumfield said, “so I'm going to sit here and watch the next game and see what is going on there."
Yes, while drinking in the sweet nectar of success. And how sweet it would have to be, considering Brumfield's mouth has been as dry as a desert for the last 10 years.
"I told the kids our backs were up against the wall,” Brumfield remembered. “We had to fight. Especially against Huntington and Spring Valley. We had to go to Spring Valley and play the last two games at their place.
"And then we were fortunate to win that tournament and the sectional, and then we get Hurricane."
As postseason play goes, that is a gantlet.
"It has not been an easy road,” Brumfield said, “but I'll take it."
Stories you might like
- Texas smacks WVU again, sets up final game showdown with title and seeding implications
- WATCH: West Virginia Mountaineers - Oklahoma Sooners postgame interviews 5/7/23
- WVU baseball: Mountaineers’ winning streak comes to close with loss to Oklahoma
- WVU wants to distribute its receptions better in 2023
Particularly, since Brumfield has been waiting 10 years for this successful day.
"Ten long years," repeated Brumfield.
How difficult was that?
"It was tough to watch as a coach,” Brumfield said. “For a player, he's out there playing. But as a coach, you are just sitting there. The kids have got to play. They have to play the game and you have to sit back and watch.
"I remember being a player up here in the state tournament at Watt Powell [Park] in 1984 and ’86 and, as a player, you aren't sitting there worrying about a bunch of stuff going on like you are as a coach.
"When you are a coach in that third-base box, it's like, ‘Do we do this or do we do that? Can this kid do this? Can this kid do that?'"
Besides all that, when an individual is a player, he can let stuff go much easier. But coaches? They take it to heart and can’t let it go nearly as easily.
“No, we take it hard,” Brumfield said. “It just preys on your mind.”
That’s why these last 10 years have been so long for Brumfield. So, how good does it feel for Brumfield finally to have that gorilla off his back?
"It feels good, it feels good,” Brumfield said. “But we still have to win one more. We've got a tough opponent coming up, whether it's Hedgesville or University. So, we've got to be ready to come out and play and play our 'A' game."
Brumfield spoke before knowing the result of the second semifinal on Friday, won by Hedgesville, which Cabell Midland is scheduled to play at about 1 p.m. Saturday at GoMart Ballpark.
But for now? That win — that epic victory to end a 10-year-long dry spell — was a milestone.
That’s why I made a point of shaking Tracy Brumfield’s hand and giving him my heartfelt congratulations before we both left the field.
There were the smooth lines of sweet relief on his face.