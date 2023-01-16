Welcome to “Second Guess” Tuesday.
Here are the opinions du jour.
n Huff don’t bluff.
Marshall University football coach Charles Huff made that very apparent recently when he didn’t hesitate to call out Deion Sanders.
Yes, “Prime Time” himself.
It seems Colorado’s new football coach made contact with a Marshall transfer, who is already on campus in Huntington, in hopes of enticing him to Boulder.
So, believe it or not, Sanders was trying to convince a player to leave the Thundering Herd to join the Buffaloes.
How ironic.
Wouldn’t that be like having a Civil War in the animal kingdom?
At any rate, Sanders wasn’t able to buffalo Huff.
"One of the (transfers) who is committed and is here got a message from Coach Prime yesterday asking (if) he would be interested in going to Colorado,” said Huff. “That young man decided to stay."
Is it any wonder “tampering” has become a very large point of contention recently among FBS coaches? Too many coaches seemingly have no boundaries.
As for the player in question, Huff declined to name the athlete, but Marshall reportedly has had nine players transfer into the program during the offseason.
The list includes Colin Parachek, quarterback, Morehead State; DeMarcus Harris, wideout, Kentucky; Mason Pierce, wideout, McNeese State; Travis Geiger, defensive lineman, Coastal Carolina; KeSean Brown, linebacker, Appalachian State; Tah Mac Bright, linebacker, Incarnate Word; J.J. Roberts, defensive back, Wake Forest; Dominic Konopka, long-snapper, Bowling Green.
And, remember, Huff rhymes with bluff and he doesn’t do it.
n Things just keep getting more and more curious and curious in Morgantown.
For example, associate head coach Larry Harrison was fired after spending 24 seasons with West Virginia University coach Bob Huggins – 1989-97 at the University of Cincinnati and (2007-23) at WVU.
Yet, nobody seems to know who fired Harrison. Besides that, nobody is taking the responsibility for the firing. And that includes Huggins.
During his weekly radio show last Thursday night, Huggins said, “I don’t have a lot to say about it because I wasn’t as involved as it’s being portrayed that I was.”
There hasn’t been a mystery like this since, “Who Framed Roger Rabbit?”
It’s worth noting that although Harrison was no longer a member of WVU’s basketball program last Saturday, the Mountaineers still managed to stretch their losing streak to five consecutive games with a 77-76 loss at Oklahoma.
So, now, who gets thrown under the bus?
n Uh, oh, Sun Belt Conference, don’t look now but “Goose” is coming to town.
Former WVU quarterback Will “Goose” Crowder has returned to his home state of Alabama by transferring to Troy University. And don’t be surprised if the 6-foot-2, 220-pound sophomore makes an impact.
Yes, he’s that talented.
Although he seldom got to show it at WVU, Crowder is a legit prospect. In fact, during WVU’s 2022 spring game, Crowder put on a show. He was hands-down the best quarterback on the field and that included Garrett Greene, who became the Mountaineers’ starter, and freshman phenom Nicco Marchiol.
During his only playing time at WVU, Crowder completed 8 of 8 passes for 85 yards and a touchdown.
And get this.
Crowder is the second consecutive WVU quarterback, who has transferred to Troy. In 2022, former Mountaineer starting quarterback Jaret Doege left Morgantown and ended up at Troy.
Coincidence? Perhaps.
Or maybe – just maybe – it’s fate.