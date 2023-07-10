Bob Huggins is proud of his legacy.
If he could frame it or have it stuffed and mounted on the wall, he would.
Perhaps, that is the saddest, most tragic aspect of this incredibly self-serving controversy at West Virginia University.
Huggins's teams won 935 games in 41 seasons, which ranks as the third-most wins in college basketball history among Division I coaches. During his tenure as West Virginia coach, he led his alma mater to 345 wins while reaching the NCAA Tournament 11 times, including five NCAA Sweet 16s and the 2010 NCAA Final Four.
Great memories, right?
Not anymore.
Huggins’ legacy started a free-fall when he made homophobic and anti-Catholic slurs on Cincinnati radio station WLW. Then, 38 days later, Huggins was arrested on DUI charges in Pittsburgh. He was so intoxicated, blowing .210 on a breathalyzer, that when Huggins was asked by Pittsburgh police officers if he knew what city he was in, Huggins answered “Columbus.”
Twice.
Yet, as a recent headline on CNN put it: “Attorney for former West Virginia basketball head coach said he did not resign, threatens to sue school if not reinstated.”
Really?
Huggins made a public spectacle of himself twice in 38 days, yet still believes he should be the Mountaineers’ coach. There’s delusional, and then, there’s that. Clearly, Huggins doesn’t want to accept the responsibility for his actions.
But guess what?
He doesn’t have a choice.
Then, just to complicate matters, there’s Huggins’ Cleveland-based attorney, David Campbell, who insists Huggins didn’t resign. That’s where this controversy turns into a real-life “he said/she said” argument.
Huggins’ lawyer, Campbell, says he didn’t resign. But WVU’s attorney, Stephanie Taylor, insists he did, saying, “What is clear, however, is that on the evening of June 17, 2023, Mr. Huggins met with members of the men’s basketball staff and student-athletes to announce that he would no longer be coaching the team.”
Later that evening, Huggins clearly communicated his resignation and retirement to WVU in writing via email, Taylor said. And later that evening, WVU athletic director Wren Baker replied to the email, accepting Huggins’ resignation and retirement.
In the meantime, the Mountaineers’ basketball players don’t know if they’re coming or going (to the transfer portal).
Oh, and lest we forget, there’s also the situation where Huggins’ wife, June, sent an email to WVU, saying her husband was resigning and retiring.
This couldn’t get any curiouser if Huggins fell down the rabbit hole and returned as the Mad Hatter with Alice as his attorney.
This entire situation is simply that bizarre, that unheard of and, yes, that troubling.
Here’s the bottom line.
WVU officials appear to be on very, very solid ground. Huggins and his lawyer seem to be grasping at legal straws. I mean, does Huggins really expect to be reinstated as WVU’s coach? Or is this simply an attempted money grab by Huggins and his lawyer?
On either count, it’s a very, very sad way for a once-revered coach to end his career.
What’s worse, Huggins’ often-stated love for his alma mater suddenly rings rather hollow these days. The bottom line is Huggins has two choices: retire or resign.
Either way, Bob Huggins’ legacy is in ashes.