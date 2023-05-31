That’s because Charleston Catholic and Wahama shouldn’t be squaring off in the semifinals of the 2023 WVSSAC Class A state high school baseball tournament on Thursday evening in GoMart Ballpark in Charleston.
Oh, sure, it’s convenient.
I mean, the game is being played in a ballpark named after a convenience store, after all. But irony shouldn’t be the main attraction.
It ought to be Wahama and Charleston Catholic playing each other – again – at a nice time with a nice crowd. These two teams deserve that much.
After all, who met for the 2022 Class A state high school baseball championship? Who else? The Irish and the White Falcons, with Charleston Catholic prevailing, 6-5.
So, play it again, Sam.
That’s what everybody wants to see. After watching the Irish win Class A state titles in 2013, 2017 and 2022 and the White Falcons prevailing in 1996, 1998, 2015 and 2016, this game has prime time stamped all over it.
It isn’t going to be anywhere near a prime-time event. Instead, the Charleston Catholic-Wahama game won’t happen until 30 minutes after top-seeded Tyler Consolidated plays Petersburg at 4:30 p.m. in the first Class A semifinal game.
That means the Charleston Catholia-Wahama game probably won’t start until about 8 p.m. on a Thursday night. And there’s nothing prime-time about that.
And, yes, that truly is a shame because both the Irish and White Falcons have really fervent fan bases. That still probably will be the case, fortunately. But will the casual fan show up on a Thursday evening?
Probably not.
That’s unfortunate because Charleston Catholic vs. Wahama could very well be one of the best games of the tournament.
A lot of people won’t get to know that.
And, yes, that’s a shame.
Goran is back: Marshall University basketball’s 7-foot Goran Miladinovic earned his degree in May. But guess what? The affable native of Montenegro still has another year of eligibility remaining.
“Goran will help us next season,” veteran Herd coach Danny D’Antoni said during a practice Wednesday in the Cam Henderson Center.
After losing 7-foot freshman Micah Handlogten to the transfer portal recently, the Herd will need Miladinovic’s length.
Speaking of the practice, there were a trio of newcomers taking part. The list included Cam Crawford, a very athletic 6-foot-5 guard, who spent the previous season at Indiana State, Nate Martin, a 6-7 power forward who transferred from Texas State, and Ryan Nutter, 6-3 point guard from Columbus, Ohio, who is an incoming freshman.