Is Doug Nester going to stay or go?
Heading into West Virginia University’s last football game of the season at Oklahoma State, it was a toss-up -- at best.
After all, the 6-foot-7, 320-pound former Spring Valley High School star had walked with the seniors during the Mountaineers’ final home game of the season, yet Nester still had one year of eligibility remaining.
Thus, the conundrum.
Was he torn? Yes, indeed. Just listening to Nester talk about “Senior Day” was an emotional indication.
"Uh, it was weird, trying to hold all those emotions back and getting ready for a game,” said Nester. “And, then, seeing my parents out there on the field for the first time before a game. It was very difficult to hold all those back and, then, just go play a game."
So, the question remains.
Is he going to stay or go?
"I have not decided yet,” said Nester. “I'm really just waiting to hear some news on anything. And, then, just talking with the family and just trying to make the right decision."
WVU head coach Neal Brown tried to make Nester’s choice a little easier by telling players to walk on “Senior Day” even if they have a year remaining.
"He told us that and I thought, 'might as well,' " said Nester. “You never know what the future might hold here in a couple weeks. So, I just went ahead and did it."
He was weighing all his options.
Well, except one.
“I’m getting married in April,” said Nester with a big smile.
As it turns out, that’s not uncommon these days among WVU’s offensive linemen.
"No, it's not,” said Nester. “She's still living down in our hometown (Kenova), still student teaching right now, so it's been pretty difficult having her away. It's pretty cool being engaged and just knowing that she will be there for the rest of our lives.
"And everybody else in the (offensive line) room ... Fraz (center Zach Frazier) got engaged about the same time last year. Our graduate assistant just got engaged.
"So, our room is pretty much in love."
The burly Nester’s comment caused laughter all around. But he turned serious -- and a little emotional -- when asked what it’s like to play major college football in his home state.
"It has been even more (than he imagined),” said Nester. “After games, after wins, just walking around the stadium and just talking to people is so surreal. Just being able to play for my state that I grew up in is just an honor to me."
So, what were his best days as a Mountaineer?
"That first one, winning the Black Diamond (trophy) and holding it right there in the middle of the field and just hearing everybody cheer,” said Nester, referring to defeating his former Virginia Tech teammates. “That was an unbelievable moment that I will never forget.
"And, then, just really going back to VT (Virginia Tech) and winning (in 2022). Going back there and seeing all the stuff like 'Enter Sandman' and everything that they had. And, then, seeing all my friends across the line and having to block them every play. It was pretty difficult to hold all those emotions back."
Nester obviously is an emotional guy, yet the question remains. Does he stay at WVU for another season or head to the NFL?
It appears the answer got easier when WVU recently decided to keep Neal Brown for another season. That just might have been the linchpin.
So, don’t be surprised if Doug Nester stays with the Mountaineers for his senior season.