Remember when college football fans mattered?
That’s hardly the case anymore.
Between the transfer portal, NIL money (name, image, likeness) and collegiate athletic directors scheduling games for the most lucrative time slots, the fans are becoming the forgotten entity in major college football.
The state of West Virginia is a prime example.
Has anybody taken a look at West Virginia University’s early-season schedule? It consists of night games, night games and more night games.
The season opener is at Penn State on Sept. 2 with a 7:30 p.m. kickoff. That is the very definition of “road trip.” Next, the Mountaineers play their first home game of the 2023 season, hosting Duquesne. But the kickoff is at 6 p.m. Then comes the opponent every WVU fan loves to hate – Pitt, playing at Mountaineer Field.
The catch?
Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.
That means either staying the night in a hotel room (watch out for two-night minimum stays) or making a late-night car ride home. Considering the bumper-to-bumper traffic after the game ends, it might mean a two- or three-hour ride home.
Is it any wonder many fans choose to simply stay home and watch the game on television?
And don’t forget the Mountaineers’ rivalry game at Houston, which re-ignites the feud with former WVU coach Dana Holgerson. When is kickoff? When else? It’s at 7 p.m.
Good night, Gracie.
And, apparently, this trend is contagious because it is happening at Marshall University, also.
The Thundering Herd’s 2023 season opener will be against the Albany Great Danes (I’m not making this stuff up, folks) in Joan C. Edwards Stadium on Sept. 2. And the time of the game? It will be a 6 p.m. kickoff between Marshall and the FCS opponent.
And, again, it signals a trend.
In Marshall’s second game, the Herd will travel to Greenville, North Carolina to take on long-time rival East Carolina. The kickoff will be at 4 p.m.
Then, later in the season, the Herd will host Sun Belt Conference rival James Madison at 7 p.m. on Oct. 19 in “The Joan.”
So, that’s seven late afternoon or night games involving the two major college football programs in the Mountain State during September and mid-October.
It doesn’t seem very fan-friendly. Is it television-friendly, including a nice payday for WVU and/or Marshall? Absolutely.
Add this to the transfer portal and NIL money and it’s like the fans are near the bottom of the list when it comes to priorities these days.
That’s a shame because it wasn’t like that in the past.
Back in the day, most of Marshall’s home games featured kickoffs at 4 p.m. or 4:30. And, then, there were some 7 p.m. games sprinkled.
Take the Herd’s 2001 season, for example. MU hosted UMass in the season-opener at 7 p.m. Then, there was a home game versus Bowling Green at 7 p.m., followed by a home game against Central Michigan at 4 p.m. Then, the Herd defeated Akron, 50-33, at 7 p.m. in “The Joan.”
And all the games were on Saturdays.
Those were the good ol’ days, folks.