Everyone believes C.J. Donaldson is a running back.
Everyone but C.J., that is.
The fact of the matter is being called a running back is borderline offensive to the West Virginia University star.
That became obvious recently when a media member asked Donaldson if he felt like a real, live running back after playing seven outstanding games at the position during the 2022 season.
Donaldson’s reaction?
He bristled.
"I won't never say I feel like a running back, because I'm an athlete,” Donaldson replied. “You can put me anywhere and I'll get the job done. So, I will never just classify myself as a running back."
The 6-foot-1, 238-pound sophomore doesn’t fit in that pigeon hole or any other. He’s too multi-talented, too versatile, too purely athletic.
That’s why although Donaldson never had played running back, he stepped right into the role and flourished as a true freshman, rushing for 526 yards and eight touchdowns on 87 carries. He was the Mountaineers’ second-leading rusher despite playing in only seven games. He had four 100-yard rushing performances in seven games.
And who can forget his debut at Pitt?
Donaldson rushed for 125 yards on only seven carries and also blocked a punt for a TD.
So, yes, Donaldson is an “athlete” who just happens to play running back.
"When they first asked me to play the position,” Donaldson said, “it wasn't really in my thought process. I just really wanted to get on the football field as fast as possible. So, I just took the opportunity and took the risk and it paid off."
So, one season later, how different is he?
"I definitely recognize a lot of things faster,” Donaldson said. “Just for me being a year in with this position, I'm starting to play a little bit more loose and having fun with it. I know I'm a good running back. I know how to identify fronts and I play more loose, more comfortable back there more.”
That has to sound pretty scary to opponents. Particularly since offensive coordinator Chad Scott, who served as running backs coach for a year, is still grooming Donaldson.
"He definitely still reminds me to this day to just have the same freshman mentality,” the young, ahem, athlete saif. “Just go out there and play loose and have fun. See a little, see a lot. Just try not to over-think things.
"Just go out there and play your game. Everyone has different ways of playing running back, and you have your own unique style. So, he tells us to stick to our own unique style of how we play running back."
Scott has adopted somewhat of a “skiing” philosophy with Donaldson.
Namely, get downhill.
"He always tells me that I'm scary when I keep my shoulders square,” Donaldson said. “He definitely tells me not to play like a robot. You've got to have some gamesmanship. But within all of that, get downhill. That's your X-factor. When your shoulders are square, people have to make business decisions on 'Do I want to tackle him on every play?'"
That is one great question. It’s right up there with Clint Eastwood’s, “Well, do you feel lucky, punk?”
It’s also the query WVU’s 12 opponents have to ask themselves during the 2023 season.
And, remember, Donaldson is bigger, stronger, better conditioned and has a year of growth and experience under his belt.
He is indeed one scary athlete.