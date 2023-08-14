Welcome to Second Guess Tuesday. Here are the opinions du jour.
- It was probably inevitable.
Considering it has been 11 years since the state of West Virginia’s two FBS programs — WVU and Marshall — have played each other, it’s not all that surprising that someone brought up the idea of the two Mountain State programs playing each other again.
I know, I know. We’ve been there, done that.
And the last time Marshall played WVU, it was the ugliest outcome since the Mountaineers de-horned the Thundering Herd 92-6 in 1915. Remember that game? I wish I could forget it.
On Sept. 1, 2012, WVU hammered MU 69-34.
Not surprisingly, the in-state series ended after that game and the Mountaineers remain undefeated vs. Marshall — 12-0.
So, why bring all this up again?
Ask CBS Sports.
For some reason, it released the list of the best college football team in each state and the Mountaineers weren’t the overwhelming favorite in the state of West Virginia. Here is what CBS Sports’ Barrett Salle had to say about the WVU-MU series:
“West Virginia has never lost to Marshall (12-0), but the two last played in 2012,” he wrote. “These programs are in two different places today. The Thundering Herd are fresh off a 9-4 season with wins over Notre Dame in the regular season and UConn in the Myrtle Beach Bowl.
“Rival West Virginia stumbled to a 5-7 record and coach Neal Brown has found his way on one of the hottest seats in the country. If only the two teams would play each other in order to settle it on the field.”
Oh, geez.
It’s painfully obvious that Salle has no clue what he’s dredging up. It’s like exhuming a grave. I covered the last eight games in the WVU-MU series and, folks, it wasn’t a lot of fun. Other than the game in 1997, which featured Chad Pennington and Randy Moss, and the contest in 2010, which included grasping defeat from the jaws of victory in overtime — and on my birthday, no less — the games haven’t even been competitive.
The next time Salle has an idea like this, he should lay down until the feeling goes away.
Enough said.
- As it turns out, the list of 12 Mountain State products that have signed with FBS programs was two short.
It should have included a pair of quarterbacks. George Washington’s Abe Fenwick, a left-hander with a big arm, has committed to William & Mary, and Hurricane’s JacQai Long, son of former MU and WVU wide receiver Jerrald Long, has committed to Marshall.
So, now, the list of Mountain State signees stands at 14.
That is very impressive.
- It appears all new members of the Big 12 aren’t created equal.
As it turns out, the shares differ in the Big 12 for new members. According to a recent story in the Cincinnati Enquirer, the University of Cincinnati won’t get a full revenue share in the Big 12, but the new members-to-be from the Pac-12 — Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah — will.
That certainly doesn’t seem fair to UCF, Houston, BYU and Cincinnati.
It isn’t much of a welcome for the new members.