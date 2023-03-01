Micah Handlogten surprised everybody.
The list includes you, me, Marshall coach Danny D’Antoni, all of MU’s assistant coaches and all of the Herd’s opposing players and coaches.
Why, Handlogten even surprised himself.
Just ask him.
“I came here,” said the 7-foot-1 true freshman, “and I thought I was going to be redshirted.”
Instead, the precocious Handlogten started all 31 regular-season games, averaged 9.9 rebounds to lead the Sun Belt Conference and turned in eight double-doubles (all double-figure points and rebounds in the same game) to rank fourth in the league and blocked 72 shots to rank No. 10 in the NCAA.
Not bad for an under-recruited, underrated, unknown teenager, who played at little-known Southlake Christian Academy in Huntersville, North Carolina, huh?
So, what is the secret to Handlogten’s success? It’s got to be a dandy, right? Well, better sit down, folks.
It’s lacrosse.
Really.
That sport is the secret to Handlogten’s success.
"Yeah, every year in high school and eighth-grade in middle school, I played lacrosse,” Handlogten said. “I was all-state in lacrosse my senior year. And my freshman year, we won the state championship.
"So, I played a little bit. It was definitely fun because you got to basically beat the guy up with a big metal pole, so it was kind of fun.”
What’s not to like?
"Pretty much all my interest in the sport came from my friend Matt Lutzel,” Handlogten continued. “Currently, he plays Division I at High Point (North Carolina) University. He really got me into the sport. I fell in love with it.
"Probably my least favorite part of high school was having to give up playing lacrosse."
Lacrosse allowed Handlogten to be physical, as opposed to basketball, where nearly every move he made resulted in a personal foul being whistled on him.
“Exactly,” said Handlogten, who just celebrated his 19th birthday in December. “I just got to shove people around in lacrosse. It was fun.”
And, yes, that was the key to his premature success at Marshall.
“I guess so, yes sir,” Handlogten said. “I played midfield with a long stick. It actually is called 'long-stick midfield.' Basically, it's like a defensive midfielder."
Which meant he got to beat on people.
"Oh, yeah," Handlogten said with a big grin. "It was so much fun."
That had to be enjoyable after having to tip-toe around the lane in prep basketball.
"Oh, yeah,” he said. “Obviously being so much bigger than high school players, if you even tap them, it's a foul. So, it was definitely good to get the aggressiveness side of lacrosse."
So, basically, Handlogten got even with lacrosse.
"Yeah, exactly,” he said with a grin. “It let me get my aggression out."
It also paid dividends for Handlogten in basketball.
“It definitely got me used to the physical contact ... like, the physicality of the collegiate level,” he said. “They let you play. Fouls that were fouls in high school aren't fouls in college. But since I played lacrosse, I got used to that physicality and stuff like that. So, it kind of helped me to adapt."
That had to surprise opponents, who were expecting to pound on him physically and intimidate Handlogten.
“Oh, 100%,” he said with a grin.
And, now, as the Sun Belt’s freshman of the year, Handlogten will play in the SBC Tournament quarterfinals at 6 p.m. Saturday in the Pensacola (Florida) Bay Center.
“I guess I surprised people,” Handlogten said. “I like it.”
Good for Micah.