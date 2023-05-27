It simply doesn’t appear to be part of the Cabell Midland High School star shortstop and pitcher’s DNA.
Yet, that’s what happened.
Only six games into the 2023 softball season, Ballengee suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus while running out a ground ball in the first inning of a game at Paul Adams Field in Ona.
“It didn’t really hurt,” Ballengee said during a break in the 2023 state high school softball tournament here at Little Creek Park on Thursday. “But I felt a pop and I just knew it was bad.
“I was screaming. I was like 'nooooo!' because I was really upset because my season was probably going to be over. I knew right off the bat. I was just praying that it wasn't as bad as it was, but it did end up being an ACL tear and a meniscus tear."
But did that stop Ballengee from still being an integral part of the Knights? Absolutely not. She and her crutches were a fixture throughout the tournament.
"I tried to be a good teammate,” Ballengee said, “because I didn't want my team thinking I was selfish or anything. I am really proud of them. Our pitcher [ninth-grader Drea Watts], she's amazing.
"I'm really proud of her and everybody else."
If Ballengee sounds like a quintessential leader, it’s only because she is.
"I was just really excited for my team,” she said. “I'm proud of them. It is hard. But if I had to choose between playing or making it the state championship game with my team? It would be making it to the state championship with my team."
After that statement, it should come as no surprise that Ballengee was the loudest player in the Cabell Midland dugout on an every-game basis.
“I’m so loud,” she said with a giggle. “I’m never stopping in the dugout. I try to get everybody on their feet and most of the time they all are.”
So, since she can’t play, did Ballengee turn into a cheerleader?
"I actually am a cheerleader,” she said. “I've cheered since I was really little. I tumble and everything. But I don't think that's in the future. I don't think I'm going to cheer. But, yeah, I'm the loudest one in the dugout. I try to be."
Now that the season is over, Ballengee is concentrating on her recovery.
"They are talking about six to eight months,” she said, “but it all depends on how hard I work. I plan on working really hard to make it shorter. And I did get a newer surgery. It's called the 'Fertilized ACL.' It's projected to make my [recovery] time a little bit shorter, too."
And if all goes well?
"I'm hoping to play shortstop and come back and pitch, too,” said Ballengee, who had a .478 batting average before her injury. “I want to play shortstop for sure because that's what I want to do in college -- I want to play middle infield.
"I'm hoping we're right here, same time next year. I hope so."
No one – absolutely no one – deserves that outcome more than Quinn Ballengee.