n It was probably only a matter of time until the NIL and its best buddy – the transfer portal – impacted the lower levels of NCAA basketball.
But, now, it has happened.
What’s worse, none of us saw it coming.
That’s why it came as such a surprise when Marshall University’s Micah Handlogten announced he was entering the portal. Right up until his announcement, the 7-foot-1 center had given every indication that he was staying with the Thundering Herd.
But, then, came Handlogten’s announcement on Twitter. It was a thanks-for-the-memories sort of message with an I’ll-always-be-a-son-of-Marshall addendum.
Guess what?
It didn’t ease the pain.
Maybe it would have been different if there had been any inkling that Handlogten was considering leaving. But there wasn’t.
One day he was here, the next his nationally-known true freshman season – he was ranked No. 7 in rebounds and No. 10 in blocked shots – was history.
It was a shock.
Not that it hadn’t happened before. Just a few seasons ago point guard Jarrod West transferred to Louisville for his final season. It was a surprise, but not a shock. That’s because West was a senior.
It’s a big difference when the lost player is a true freshman – especially one that stands 7-1.
So, why did Handlogten leave? There are some six-figure NIL money rumors floating around. Does that surprise anyone?
Not me. Not Gonzaga coach Mark Few. Not Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton. Not even new NCAA president, Charlie Baker.
They all spoke out about the on-going problems of the NIL to the Associated Press.
“These might be some of the greatest challenges we’re facing with the portal and NIL and just lack of direction and rules and regulations,” said Few.
Hamilton followed with, “I wish someone would understand the effect of the system. The story is the number of kids who have been adversely affected by the climate as it is today.”
Who is he talking about?
Hamilton is referring to the 43 percent of Division I athletes that entered the transfer portal, yet ended up with no place to play.
Nobody talks about that scenario, but it’s real.
Then, there’s Baker, who didn’t pull any punches despite being a new guy.
“I think one athletic director said that the only truth about NIL is that everybody lies,” said Baker.
That pretty much sums it up.
Yet, it also exposes one of the great fears among mid-major coaches – poachers.
Just ask Danny D’Antoni.
n Randy Moss only needs one more honor on his resume.
The former Marshall and NFL star needs to be elected to the College Football Hall of Fame. That would allow his alma mater – Marshall University – to put his name on the scoreboard at Joan C. Edwards Stadium along with Gunner Gatski.
That would be a wonderful honor for Moss, who recently tweeted a message to his former teammates.
“If any of my teammates in the green and white see this,” he wrote, “first I hope you and your families are well and, second, WE MADE THESE MEMORIES!!! Seeing stuff like this has me emotional at times. I L0VED EVERY SECOND WITH YOU GUYS!!
It would be awesome to see his name on the scoreboard.
n Along those same lines, has everyone heard what Eric Kresser did?
The former MU star quarterback recently named his newborn son “Marshall.”
How appropriate.
