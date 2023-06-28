Questions, questions and more questions.
That is the not-so-surprising aftermath of the Bob Huggins situation at West Virginia University.
Ever since the Mountaineers’ Hall of Fame coach uttered homophobic and religious slurs on a Cincinnati radio station and followed it up 38 days later with a DUI in Pittsburgh, which led to his resignation on June 17, the questions have outnumbered the answers.
By a large, large margin.
Which leads to these questions:
- If WVU athletic director Wren Baker was going to hire someone from the Mountaineers’ current coaching staff, why didn’t he do it with more of a sense of urgency? It was as if the clock was ticking, but Baker wasn’t wearing a watch.
- Was it because Baker was interested in hiring former WVU coach John Beilein? It certainly seems that way. According to a report published by 247 Sports, a contingent of WVU officials flew to Michigan on June 21 to discuss the vacant position.
They reportedly discussed the details of a one-year contract, which could be extended. Everything looked very promising about the situation. Particularly since Beilein is known for being such a class act.
But, suddenly, the entire atmosphere changed. Suddenly, the circumstances had grown difficult. Players were making demands and threats of entering the transfer portal. Suddenly, this seeming slam dunk had bounced off the rim.
And it wasn’t difficult for Beilein to read the writing on the wall. He pulled out of the discussion.
- So, who stirred the pot of turmoil that led Beilein into backing away? Was it friends of Huggins, acting at his behest? Those are interesting questions. Particularly, when well-known West Virginia MetroNews commentator Hoppy Kercheval offered this post on Twitter:
“Coaching search may have been complicated by the fact that former Coach Bob Huggins still has his hands in the program. Sources do not believe Huggins has accepted that he is no longer the coach."
That is a rather compelling comment.
- Is this why WVU decided to go the interim coaching route?
It certainly appears that way. It was undoubtedly the easy way out. So, it seems as if there were more than a little behind-the-scenes traffic going on in the background. Was it because the boosters and players were calling the shots? There are no clear-cut answers to that question.
- Why was Josh Eilert the choice?
There was a much more experienced coach in Ron Everhart on staff. In fact, he has been a head coach at three different schools. Yet, Eilert was chosen. Was it because of his close ties with Huggins? The question is relevant, considering Eilert’s resume.
Before becoming WVU’s interim coach with a $1.5 million contract for 10 months, Eilert had been a major-college assistant coach for one year. That’s all. He was a WVU assistant coach in 2022-23. End of coaching resume.
So, why was he chosen? Perhaps to keep players at WVU from entering the transfer portal? Well, at last look, Tre Mitchell has gone to the University of Kentucky, Joe Toussaint has visits to Kansas State and Texas Tech coming up, 6-foot-10 center Mohamed Wague is visiting DePaul and K-State, and 6-8 James Okonkwo, who led WVU in blocked shots with 22 last season, has entered the transfer portal.
Questions, questions and more questions.
What we need are some answers.