Lucky Seven.
It didn’t take a card shark or a bookie or a blackjack dealer to figure out that was the magic number for Marshall University’s 2022-23 men’s basketball team.
All it took was the Thundering Herd compiling a poor 12-21 record during the 2021-22 season.
That was more than enough for veteran coach Danny D’Antoni to think about downsizing.
"We went through a deal,” D’Antoni said, “where nobody clearly defined themselves better than somebody else. And we were constantly searching through the club.”
The last two years, it wasn't unusual for D'Antoni to play nine or 10 guys.
"Easily,” he replied. “Sometimes 11. Last year, we were playing 11. It wasn't a designed thing. I wasn't trying to play that many. But we had no one that clearly defined themselves that, this is the top seven.
"We would scrimmage last year and the green would play the white. And no matter who I put on the green team, the score was either close or the white team won. It didn't matter. I could flip them up and it would still happen.”
That’s when D’Antoni decided less was more.
So, he cut the Herd’s rotation to a much more compact seven players. It was one of the best decisions in D’Antoni’s long coaching career.
“This year when we came in,” he said, “I decided I was going to narrow the bodies down to seven players. I took what I thought was the best seven that showed the work ethic and came in good shape."
Some of the players took themselves out of the competition and greatly reduced their playing time by simply not showing up in good enough shape.
"When that happened,” D’Antoni said, “it further stayed in my mind, 'OK, these are the seven I'm going with.' And, then, when we scrimmaged, the score was 40 to 20 or 32 to 8.
"And I'm thinking, 'OK, now we know who is the best.'"
The less-is-more concept immediately became a game-changer. Instead of a losing season, MU is rolling with 23 wins this season.
Reducing the rotation was that much of a game-changer.
Marshall proved that again in the Herd’s final regular-season game with a 88-78 victory over Troy on Saturday.
And, again, it was the reduced rotation of starters Taevion Kinsey, Andrew Taylor, Obinna Anochil-Killen, Micah Handlogten and Kamdyn Curfman, along with substitutes Jacob Conner and Wyatt Fricks.
Those seven have carried the load all season.
But the most amazing part of that progression is three of the seven are true freshmen – Handlogten, Conner and Fricks. Nobody would realize it to watch them play, however.
Just ask Troy.
The Trojans never led Saturday night. And that’s not all the bad news. Besides that, the fact of the matter is six of Marshall’s seven-man rotation could return for the 2023-24 season.
The only sure loss is a big one, of course, in the form of high-scoring 6-5 senior Kinsey. But, now, that D’Antoni has gotten comfortable with his seven-man rotation, don’t look for him to change it.
Why tamper with success?
After all, Marshall’s 23-6 record represents the most victories in D’Antoni’s nine-year tenure as his alma mater’s coach.
That says it all.
And it all came down to a lucky roll of the dice.
It obviously came up seven.