Joe Manchin can sympathize with collegiate athletes.
That’s because he was one.
Before Manchin became a powerful United States Senator (D-W.Va.), he was the star quarterback at Farmington High School near Fairmont. Then, Manchin signed with West Virginia University in 1965 and played quarterback on the Mountaineers’ freshman team.
But, unfortunately for Manchin, he tore an anterior cruciate ligament the following spring. In those days, that was a death knell for an athletic career.
So, he became a very successful politician who has represented the Mountain State for years and years. That doesn’t mean he lost interest in collegiate football, however.
He didn’t.
Just the opposite.
Rough drafts of potential NIL (name/image/likeness) legislation are floating around Capitol Hill in Washington. Several lawmakers – including Manchin – are planning to introduce bills to regulate NIL issues.
But, wait, there’s more.
Guess who is also disturbed and dismayed with the unchecked, unregulated NIL situation? None other than Manchin’s best friend, Alabama football coach Nick Saban.
Surprised?
Don’t be.
Manchin and Saban grew up four miles apart. In fact, Saban’s father – Nick Sr. – was Manchin’s childhood basketball and baseball coach.
“He was my idol when I was in high school,” Saban once said about Manchin.
So, of course they’re on the same side of this very troublesome NIL issue.
Well, guess who agrees with Manchin and Saban? NCAA president Charlie Baker, that’s who. And he advocates a federal law to control the way collegiate athletes can be compensated for endorsement arrangements.
"I think it was a big mistake by the NCAA not to do a framework around NIL when they had the opportunity to," Baker said during a recent Future of College Athletics Summit near Capitol Hill. "And I think there were too many people in college sports who thought no rules would work really well for them.
“What everybody's discovered is no rules, no transparency, no accountability, no framework, doesn't work well for anybody."
Hoorah for Baker.
I’ve been waiting for someone to step up and take a stand ever since the transfer portal and NIL were legislated in 2020.
So, now, thank goodness there is Baker, who is the former governor of Massachusetts. Perhaps due to his political background, Baker doesn’t mince words.
“Half the time a lot of what people are telling student-athletes I would deem as hearsay, mythology, misinformation and a whole host of other things," Baker said.
He also blames NIL for the hundreds of athletes who rush into the transfer portal, only to find out they have no place to go.
“Congress has the ability to do state pre-emption,” Baker acknowledged, according to The Associated Press. “The NCAA sorta, coulda, might be able to do that. But it’s way more complicated.”
And, of course, the NIL has its own set of advocates and schools, who have donors that are willing to donate millions of dollars to bring in the top available talent.
That is why Baker is hoping Congress comes through with a bill that can move through the House of Representatives and the Senate this fall, since it’s not likely to happen next year during the election process.
And who better to ram-rod it than a former athlete, who has maintained his love of collegiate athletics for more than 50 years?
That’s why Manchin is the perfect guy to help untangle this mess that the NIL and transfer portal have become.
Are you listening, Joe?