Joe Manchin is a man of his word.
As usual.
The veteran U.S. Senator from West Virginia didn’t need to prove that again, but he did anyway. It all started with a private telephone call back on June 12 to discuss the problems with the transfer portal and NIL.
"Buddy, I can tell you we're all concerned,” Manchin said. “Especially those of us who have been through this with sports our whole lives and seeing the direction it's going. We're working very hard. Hopefully, we can get something done. We're just trying to get enough of a group of bi-partisan people to understand how serious this is.
"If you're talking about Title IX and the minor sports, then you should be concerned about the whole college experience."
Manchin is clearly disturbed.
That’s why he and fellow Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., recently presented legislation aimed at overhauling college sports as well as creating a national standard for NIL.
They are a formidable duo.
Manchin is a former West Virginia University quarterback, whose career ended prematurely due to a knee injury. Tuberville is the former football coach at several schools, perhaps most prominently Auburn University. Together, the duo has founded the “Protecting Athletes, Schools and Sports Act.” It is otherwise known as the “PASS Act.”
This legislation would create a national standard for using a college athlete’s name, image and likeness. How much authority would it possess? The association would be responsible for reporting violations to the Federal Trade Commission.
And that’s not all.
The bill also would alter the transfer portal. It would require athletes to complete their first three years of academic eligibility before they would be permitted to transfer without penalties. That would put an end to athletes playing at three or four different schools during their collegiate careers.
The legislation also calls for colleges to provide health care coverage to athletes. For example, a college making in excess of $20 million in athletic revenue would be required to pay for two years of out-of-pocket medical expenses. The payout doubles for schools making more than $50 million.
This is the culmination of two years of growing concern by Manchin and Tuberville.
"As a former college athlete, I know how important sports are to gaining valuable life skills and opening doors of opportunity,” Manchin said in a statement. “However, in recent years, we have faced a rapidly evolving NIL landscape without guidelines to navigate it, which jeopardizes the health of the players and the educational mission of colleges and universities.
"Our bipartisan legislation strikes a balance between protecting the rights of student-athletes and maintaining the integrity of college sports."
Tuberville also issued a statement.
"Student-athletes should be able to take advantage of NIL promotional activities without impacting their ability to play collegiate sports," he said. "But we need to ensure the integrity of our higher education system, remain focused on education, and keep the playing field level.
“Our legislation with Sen. Manchin will set basic rules nationwide, protect our student athletes and keep NIL activities from ending college sports as we know it."
Those are strong statements and strong stances.
That’s because they needed to be strong to fix the myriad of problems created by allowing the NIL and transfer portal to run amok for the last few years.
So, Manchin and Tuberville stepped up.
Thank goodness.