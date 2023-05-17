The mere idea is preposterous.
How on God’s orange, rubberized earth could a high school track and field team compete in the WVSSAC state meet on Friday and Saturday in UC Stadium at Laidley Field without having its own home track?
The entire concept sounds implausible at best and impossible at worst.
Yet, somehow, some way, Scott High School has found a way to persevere. As a result, the underdog Skyhawks actually qualified eight participants to compete in the two-day state meet.
The question is: how?
The answer is: perseverance.
"I graduated from here in '92 and we did have a track,” Scott track coach Brent Kirk said. “And, then, I'm assuming when it came time for it to be resurfaced, they just decided it was easier to pave it than to resurface it."
As a result, now Scott has an asphalt circle around its football field. It will never be confused with a track.
"There are no lanes,” Kirk said. “Nothing is lined or anything or marked. We've marked it ourselves. We kind of marked the starting and finish lines with spray paint. And marked exchange zones for our relay teams.
"You know, with just spray paint on the asphalt."
Does anybody know what running on asphalt is called?
Shin Splints, Inc.
"Yes, it is,” Kirk said. “We battle shin splits every season."
Yet, again, the Skyhawks persevered.
In fact, eight of Scott’s 16 track athletes – 14 boys and two girls – qualified for the state meet. Under the circumstances, that’s just this side of amazing.
Wow. Just wow.
So, going to Laidley Field is like going to the Olympics for Scott’s track team.
"Yes,” Kirk said with an appreciative chuckle. “I took them there to practice on Tuesday and Wednesday and, then, practice again there on Thursday."
That will help a little. But it obviously isn’t the answer. I mean, talk about a hardship. Imagine a high school track team with no track.
Despite all that, Scott still produced winners in the Region IV meet.
"Yeah, we have Carson Brinegar,” said Kirk. “He's one of my star athletes. He won the regionals in the 100 and 200 meters."
That is impressive. Particularly, given the circumstances. Besides that, Brinegar, who is a mere sophomore, also is a standout on the Skyhawks’ football team.
"And then,” Kirk added, “our 4x100 team also won the regionals."
Given the circumstances, all this is amazing. Considering the obstacles that Scott is facing, even having a team is impressive. This takes the concept of perseverance to an entirely different level.
"Yes, they have persevered,” Kirk said. “I am so proud of the boys and the two girls. The girls didn't qualify, but they worked hard all season."
Bottom line?
Scott High School’s entire team should be proud of this wondrous accomplishment.
"Yes, we are,” Kirk said. “Like I tell the boys, 'We may not get the fanfare, but we still do our best. We still compete.'"
That is so very true.
But the question remains. Is there any hope of a track in the future?
"Probably not,” Kirk said. “With the way the financial situation is in our county school system, I doubt it. With the loss of coal, it really hurt."
Indeed.
Yet, it still hasn’t stopped the Skyhawks from flying high.
As far as I’m concerned, Scott has won the race.