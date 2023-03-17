In this scoring-oriented basketball world of points, points and more points, is anyone still interested in defense?
Anybody?
Wait, someone raised a hand in the back of the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center. Hey, you, the tall, blond-haired guy wearing glasses in the three-piece suit.
Still think you can win with defense?
“It looks like it,” Hunter Moles said with a grin.
There’s a reason why he was smiling.
In consecutive Class AA state tournament games, Moles’ Charleston Catholic team accomplished the unthinkable. First, the Irish shut down South Harrison, 46-30. To put that in perspective, Hawks star Corey Bouldin entered the game averaging 23.6 points per game.
But when Catholic’s defense got done with South Harrison, the Hawks had scored only six points in the entire second half and Bouldin was limited to seven points on 2-for-11 shooting.
It wasn’t a fluke.
“One of the best, if not the best, defensive teams in West Virginia,” South Harrison coach Tom Sears said of the Irish during a post-game press conference.
It’s all because of Moles’ attitude.
“We want to make people work,” he said. “In practice, I tell the guys I would rather see them shoot a half-court shot than commit a turnover.”
Next, there was the Irish’s 57-54 win over undefeated Williamstown (25-0) on Saturday in the tournament semifinals.
The Yellowjackets had scored 90-some points in 10 games and 100 or more points in six other contests. But against the defensive-minded Irish? They were held to only 29 points in the second half and just nine in the third quarter.
“They can put really effective pressure on the ball,” Williamstown coach Scott Sauro said. “They close out under control as well as anyone I’ve seen all year.
“Give Hunter credit, they did a great job.”
So great, in fact, Charleston Catholic will compete for the Class AA state championship at 5 p.m. Saturday.
“It’s crazy,” Moles said after the semifinal win. “We’re playing for a state championship tomorrow.”
And it’s all because of one rather antiquated concept – defense.
“We always say offense wins games and defense wins championships,” Moles said. “I still believe that -- no doubt. Just put our hat on it ... just really put our hat on it, man. We focus a lot on it.
"You need offense to win some games, though. But if your pride and joy is defense, I think it can help you win some games."
The fact that the Irish dismantled two very good offensive teams in South Harrison and Williamstown makes the concept rather compelling.
"It is, it is,” Moles agreed. “Those two teams are very, very good and they have some really good, talented players. A lot of teams you play, I see one or two really talented guys. These teams have three or four."
Yet Catholic’s defense stopped both opponents in their offensive tracks.
"That's just a credit to our guys,” Moles said, “who offensively -- I don't know if people will understand this because they press so much. Offensively, we were under control. We played with our head up, with our chin up."
The bottom line?
It actually was fun to watch somebody still win with defense.
“No doubt, no doubt,” Moles said.
Which is precisely why Hunter Moles is such an anomaly.
"I guess so,” he said with a grin. “Who knew the young head coach would bring old-school basketball back again?"
Indeed.
- Does Charleston Catholic’s Jayallen Turner remind anybody of a former NBA player?
Like Rory Sparrow, perhaps?
That’s because the former NBA standout (1980-92) is Turner’s father.
“Yes, he’s my dad,” Turner said. “He came here to watch me score my 1,000th point.”
Sparrow played in the NBA for the New Jersey Nets, Atlanta Hawks, New York Knicks, Chicago Bulls, Miami Heat, Sacramento Kings and L.A. Lakers.
Any chance of Sparrow showing up for Charleston Catholic’s Class AA championship game?
Don’t be surprised.