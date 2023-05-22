Welcome to Second Guess Tuesday.
Here are the opinions du jour.
- Starting over from scratch.
That’s what Marshall University’s beleaguered baseball program has to do. There’s no other choice.
With a long-awaited new baseball stadium on the horizon for the 2024 season, MU needs to look to the future and forget most of the past.
That’s particularly true for the recently completed 2023 campaign. To be kind, it was mediocre. To be honest, it was a disaster.
The Herd finished with a 16-37 overall record, posted an embarrassing Sun Belt record of 5-25 and finished the 2023 season on Saturday with a 15-game losing streak.
It is difficult to get any worse than that.
MU lost to Charleston Southern, 18-8, dropped consecutive games to Old Dominion, 21-5 and 13-2, lost at home to Georgia Southern, 17-9, and lost to Coastal Carolina, 19-2, during the final series of the season.
The Herd was swept in a series six times.
Six!
MU opponents outhit the Herd .277 to .254, scored 125 more runs (391 to 266), had 25 more doubles (120 to 95) and had 100 more RBIs (348 to 248). Besides all that, MU pitchers yielded 73 home runs, while Herd batters hit 26 fewer (47).
Obviously, first-year coach Greg Beals has his work cut out for him.
But, at long last, at least Beals will have a new stadium to show prospective recruits.
That’s a king-sized step in the right direction.
Finally.
- What if 2023-24 is Bob Huggins’ final season coaching the Mountaineers?
Is there someone out there flying under the radar that could be West Virginia University’s next men’s basketball coach?
Maybe.
For a while, it appeared former WVU point guard and Huggins’ favorite Joe Mazzulla was the heir apparent. But, then, Mazzulla was elevated to the NBA Boston Celtics’ head coaching job when Ime Udoka got into trouble and was forced to resign.
But now?
With the Celtics being down 3-0 to the Miami Heat and teetering on the brink of being swept in the Eastern Conference finals after getting blown out, 128-102 … well, Mazzulla’s job appears to be in serious jeopardy.
That’s particularly the case after Mazzulla pulled Boston’s five starters and had them sit out the entire fourth period. So, now, everyone is questioning if the first-year coach is in over his head.
In this situation, the Celtics’ loss could be the Mountaineers’ gain.
- Brittney Griner has learned a lesson.
The WNBA star had to learn the hard way, but, perhaps, that was the best way for her.
Griner actually stood for the national anthem before a recent game. It was the first time in years that Griner had stood for the song.
Why now?
Easy. It’s because the United States government rescued her with a prisoner exchange after she had been convicted by a Russian court for drug possession and sentenced to 10 years of hard labor in Russia.
“You have the right to protest, the right to able to speak out, question, challenge and do all these things,” Griner was quoted after the game. “What I went through and everything, it just means a little bit more to me now.
“So, I want to be able to stand. I was literally in a cage and could not stand the way I wanted to. Just being able to hear my national anthem, see my flag, I definitely want to stand.”
Lesson learned.