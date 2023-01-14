The more things change, the more they stay the same.
It’s true.
Just take the Marshall University men’s basketball schedule this week, for example.
It all started with an 89-67 victory over Southern Miss on Thursday at the Cam Henderson Center. Then came a 73-65 win over Old Dominion on Saturday before a so-called sell-out crowd at “The Cam.”
Sound familiar?
It should.
Although the Thundering Herd is playing its first season in the Sun Belt Conference, it still was playing the same old competition it competed with in Conference USA.
It was particularly compelling because the Herd hosted both old, familiar opponents in “The Cam” during the same week.
Who would have guessed?
And who would have expected that scheduling anomaly?
Yet, there it was.
MU handled the “same time next year” scenario well on Thursday, taking the lead in the all-time series, 11-10. But it proved to be much tougher versus Old Dominion and veteran coach Jeff Jones on Saturday.
The Herd started fast, taking a lead of 13-4 with 16:28 remaining in the first half. But the Monarchs slowly began chipping away at the lead until Old Dominion tied the score, 23-23, with 8:10 left in the half.
It kept going back and forth until Old Dominion took a 28-27 lead with 4:10 remaining that the Monarchs didn’t relinquish for the rest of the half.
How did Old Dominion prolong its lead?
The answer is Jones’ coaching. He changed zone defenses masterfully and it noticeably bothered the Herd. He threw a 1-3-1 at Marshall, which included matchup principles. Then, Jones would switch to a 2-3 or 3-2.
And, then, suddenly Old Dominion was playing man-to-man again.
The effect?
It greatly affected MU star Taevion Kinsey’s ability to take the ball off the dribble for drives and pull-up jumpers. There simply wasn’t any room.
That changed in the second half, however, as MU made adjustments. It showed from the very beginning of the second half as Kinsey got loose for a resounding slam dunk and, then, threw a pass to 7-foot-1 center Micah Handlogten for a prolific slam.
Kinsey wasn’t finished, either. Next, he stole a pass, was fouled and converted both free throws to give MU a 45-39 lead.
In fact, with Kinsey leading the way, MU went on an 11-0 run over a span of 4:09. Meanwhile, Old Dominion was suffering through a scoring drought that lasted 5:28. The Monarchs also committed four turnovers during a stretch of 5:43.
Then, it was Andrew Taylor’s turn to heat up. First, he drove to the rim for two points with 13:03 remaining. Then, Taylor knocked down an 18-foot jumper. Next, Taylor sank a very nice left-handed drive. And he still wasn’t finished. Next, Taylor made a steal that eventually led to Kinsey hitting Obinna Anochili-Killen for a pass that led to a prolific slam dunk.
Then, the Herd really exploded. Kinsey scored on a layup. Taylor nailed yet another 3-pointer. And, then, Curfman put the final nail in Old Dominion’s coffin with a high-arcing 3-pointer with only 47 seconds remaining.
It was all over but the cheering.
Marshall concluded “Old Home Week” with a decisive win over the Monarchs. The key? MU out-scored ODU by a 39-28 margin in the second half.
And what did that mean?
Marshall now owns a 14-13 lead in the series.
Yes, it was a good week for old rivalries.