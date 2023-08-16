There were some naysayers in the crowd.
Sure, the Marshall University men’s basketball team posted a 24-8 record during the 2022-23 season, along with a 13-5 mark in the Sun Belt Conference.
But was that good enough?
Not for some fans, who openly questioned the strength of MU’s schedule. Of course, losing back-to-back games to conclude the season, to Old Dominion, 71-67, and Texas State in the Sun Belt Conference tournament, 71-68, didn’t help matters any.
Nevertheless, veteran coach Danny D’Antoni and his staff didn’t sit on their laurels. Instead, they decided to do something about it. That’s why the Thundering Herd’s 2023-24 schedule arguably will be the toughest since D’Antoni took over at Marshall in 2014.
Here are the Herd’s non-conference opponents and their 2022-23 records:
- Queens: 18-15 overall, 7-11 conference.
- Radford at The Greenbrier: 21-15, 12-6.
- Cayman Islands Classic: Utah State (26-9, 13-5); potentially Akron (22-11, 13-5), TBD.
- Kentucky: 22-12, 12-6.
- Miami (Ohio): 12-20, 6-12.
- Duquesne: 20-13, 10-8.
- Ohio University: 19-14, 10-8.
- Toledo: 27-8, 16-2 (Mid-American Conference regular-season champion).
- UNC Greensboro: 20-12, 14-4.
- UNC Wilmington: 24-10, 12-6.
There aren’t any “gimme” games in that non-conference schedule. And it isn’t coincidental.
"It's a very challenging schedule,” D’Antoni said. “Utah State was No. 19 in the NET last year. We've still got Toledo and Ohio on the road. This is probably our toughest schedule since I've been here. I'd say it would have to be among the top two or three of our toughest schedules since we've been here."
At second glance, the Herd’s 2023-24 non-conference schedule just might be THE toughest.
"The quality of the mid-major programs we're playing are the best,” D’Antoni said. “They are at the top of their conferences. It probably is the toughest schedule. We had a couple where we played two or three power 'pay games.' Outside of pay games, this is our toughest schedule since I’ve been here.”
So, there you have it, naysayers.
Ask and you shall receive.
- So long, Henry.
Beckley native and star basketball player Henry Dickerson and I were the same age. We graduated from our respective high schools the same year, in 1969. I first started writing about Dickerson in 1972-73 when he was tearing up the old West Virginia Conference for Morris Harvey College.
The muscular, 6-foot-4 post player was virtually impossible to stop. Nobody did. Including Marshall University. Dickerson gave the Herd’s post players fits.
But as good as Dickerson was in the low post (he grabbed a school-record 1,356 rebounds at Morris Harvey, now known as the University of Charleston), he yearned to reach the pinnacle of basketball – the NBA. Everybody told Henry that he didn’t have a chance. He needed to play guard, but he was trapped in a low-post player’s body.
Dickerson didn’t listen.
He lost weight down to 190 pounds, worked on his dribbling skills, put up jump shot after jump shot from the perimeter, and guess what? Henry proved everyone wrong. He played in 23 games during the course of two NBA seasons (1975-76 and 1976-77) with Detroit and Atlanta.
He reached for the stars and made his dream come true.
We all should be so lucky.
Henry died recently at the age of 71 and, suddenly, that seems so young. My guess is he died with a smile on his face. I know that’s how I’ll remember him.
Rest in peace, Henry.