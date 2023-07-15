It didn’t work.
West Virginia University’s basketball philosophy of recruiting nothing except transfer portal players, while ignoring high school prospects, has blown up in the Mountaineers’ face.
Granted, at one point the concept looked superb. But then former coach Bob Huggins and his controversies caused the whole scenario to implode. Instead of having one of the finest rosters in WVU history, suddenly the Mountaineers lost five players to the very transfer portal they had mined.
That left the Mountaineers with only eight players at one point.
WVU did recently sign 6-foot-5 point guard Jeremiah Bembry, who had redshirted at Florida State before entering the portal. But Bembry hasn’t played a single minute of college basketball.
So, WVU might as well have recruited a prep player.
This is the fallacy of the transfer portal. It can make a program, but it also can break a program.
That is why Marshall University veteran coach Danny D’Antoni prefers a mixture of portal and prep players.
“I brought in three freshmen [one scholarship, two walk-ons],” D’Antoni said. “And I brought in three portal kids. So, it was three and three. My philosophy is you’ve got to have a blend. Like next year, for instance, we’re going to lose Kam [Curfman] and Kevon [Voyles]. We’ll lose those two out front.”
Curfman, a point guard, and Voyles, a transfer shooting guard, are both seniors.
As a result, D’Antoni will need freshman point guard Ryan Nutter and freshman walk-on shooting guard Kyson Pruett to step up and provide quality depth.
“If they can’t ... here is where it gets hard,” D’Antoni said. “The point guard needs to come in here and make an immediate impact and be strong, because then you would have Jacob [Conner], him and Cam Crawford. With Pruett and Nutter backing them up, we’ll be OK.
“We’ll still have Obinna [Anochili-Killen] down at the bottom, Nate [Martin] down at the bottom, [Wyatt] Fricks down at the bottom, [Pete] Moe and Chase [McKey].”
The key to the puzzle is replacing the guards.
“We know we are going to lose those two,” D’Antoni said. “So, that is probably our two biggest scorers at the guard spots. Now, we have Nutter and Pruett, who will have a year under them, and we have to evaluate their progress and see if they’ve turned into players that can give you double figures when they are on the floor.
“I think we are in pretty good shape inside.”
Long story short?
D’Antoni is never going to be an All-Portal coach.
“No,” he said emphatically. “I think for the long-term of the program and the long-term of a fan involvement ... I think it is different here at Marshall. Our fans get involved personally with these kids. And if they’re in and out of here and they never come back, you’re going to lose that.
“I think some of the biggest things we have is if Mike [D’Antoni’s younger brother] comes back, or Russell Lee or Randy Noll, or if some of Greg White’s kids come back. That adds to our program, when they are in the Hartley Room or they’re coming down and being part of our program. Or when Jon Elmore comes back or Stevie Browning shows up or C.J. Burks comes back ... those connections keep the enthusiasm around the basketball program.”
That is the key to Marshall’s identity.
“In the end, it’s that enthusiasm that we sell at Marshall in order to get recruits here, rather than going to Charlotte or Dallas or locations across the country,” D’Antoni said. “Like Chad Pennington said — and I think he said it best — is ‘We are a school of people, not of products.’
“What makes Marshall special is we are a school that takes care of their people. And that’s where we have to stay.”
What it all comes down to is Danny D’Antoni is about people.
Not portals.