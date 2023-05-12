It’s easy to point a finger at Andrew Taylor.
But is it valid?
Nope.
These are the angst-filled days we live in thanks to the federal government sticking its proverbial nose into collegiate sports and leaving us with the transfer portal and NIL (name/image/likeness).
We have those misguided politicians to thank — or bash, take your pick — for the absolute mess that college athletics has become.
And, yes, that includes Taylor — the former Marshall University star guard. It was difficult for the 6-foot-3 senior guard to leave. It was very, very hard.
He went back and forth over and over again.
But in the end?
Marshall did everything it could, But that was a drop in the financial bucket compared to what the big schools were offering.
There were rumors of $400,000 offers being tossed around. Whether those reports were true or false, it gives a compelling indication of the kind of pressure Taylor was enduring.
That’s why his decision was so difficult.
In a perfect world, Taylor would have stayed. But there’s nothing perfect with the money-grab the transfer portal and NIL have made of college athletics.
How does a young man turn down $400,000? He doesn’t. That is life-changing money. So, whether or not Taylor was offered that kind of money is a moot point. It’s obvious Taylor was having a large amount of loot dangled in his face.
The proof is the fact when Taylor entered the transfer portal on Monday, 20 schools contacted him during the first four hours.
The list, according to 247Sports, includes the University of Kentucky (Taylor’s home state), Mississippi State, Indiana, Ole Miss, Auburn, Utah, Michigan, Florida, Richmond, Kansas State, Pittsburgh, Miami (Florida), Boston College, Xavier, LSU, Florida State, Wichita State, UCF, Memphis and Louisville.
And goodness only knows how many more schools have reached out to Taylor since then.
It’s not about the competition anymore, folks.
Now, it’s all about the game-changing and life-changing money.
Remember when sports used to be fun?
- Meanwhile, the beat goes on.
So far, the Herd has signed 6-5 shooting guard Cam Crawford, who transferred from Indiana State, and power forward Nate Martin, a 6-8, 215-pound power forward from Texas State, who has two years of eligibility.
And Marshall isn’t done.
Since the Herd needs a point guard now, MU is recruiting Taryn Todd, a 6-4 combo guard, who started at TCU and then played at Northwest Florida State College. He is supposed to be an outstanding defender and has two years of eligibility remaining.
Marshall also appears to be interested in 6-9, 210-pound forward Pete Moe, who can play inside or outside. His father, Jeff, played at Iowa.
Stay tuned.