Welcome to Second Guess Tuesday.
It’s time for college football season. So, without further ado, let’s get started.
- Who agreed with the Sun Belt Conference head football coaches poll?
My hand is raised.
I thought the preseason poll was spot-on, to be honest. Appalachian State has earned the No. 1 ranking. And Coastal Carolina deserves to be No. 2, while Georgia State is an interesting sleeper pick at No. 3.
Then there’s Marshall at No. 4 in the Thundering Herd’s inaugural showing in the Sun Belt preseason poll. There are certain to be some Marshall fans less than thrilled with the No. 4 ranking and think the Herd deserves to be higher in the pecking order.
Don’t count me in with those folks. I am still convinced Marshall is going to have to walk before it’s ready to run. And guess who seems to agree.
Marshall head coach Charles Huff, that’s who. All Herd fans had to do was pay close attention to Huff’s comments during the preseason soiree.
“Last year, we played App State,” Huff pointed out. “The year before they played App State, we played Louisiana in the bowl game. It’s one thing to play them one-off, but it’s another thing to play them week in and week out.”
Indeed it is.
That’s where the grind of the season rears its head.
“I think that’s what’s going to be the determining factor in the grind of the season,” Huff said. “The ability to be consistent all the way throughout the game is huge and the ability to be consistent all the way throughout the season, so it’s going to be a challenge.
“We’re excited, but there’s a lot of work to do.”
Indeed there is. And fortunately for Marshall, the Herd has a head coach who realizes how much work is ahead.
“The conference is extremely well organized,” said Huff. “They’ve got a really good brand and everything has been smooth and very detailed. I don’t know that the guys knew it was this intense, but I think it’s been a good experience for them.”
Marshall’s players will learn how to deal with the intensity quickly — at least they’d better.
“When you start winning eight, nine, 10 games consistently in multiple years … we have to be able to prepare every week.”
That’s why Huff went out and recruited 48 new players to Marshall’s 2022 roster.
“We knew going into this conference we had to get deeper,” said Huff. “So we brought in 24 high school recruits and 24 transfer portal guys.”
If it sounds like Marshall is facing a test, it’s only because it is.
“It’s going to be a challenge,” said Huff. “It’s going to be exciting, but we’ve got a lot of work to do.”
Indeed.
Anyone who expects joining the Sun Belt to become a walk in the park isn’t being realistic.
That’s why ranking Marshall No. 4 was the right slot.
- Anchors away, Navy.
The Naval Academy replacing Marshall with Wagner on the 2023 football schedule certainly felt like a low blow. Everyone expects a little more class than that from a service academy.
Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case.
What a shame.