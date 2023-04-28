Chuck Montgomery got my attention.
And it wasn’t very difficult.
All the Marshall University sophomore wide receiver had to say was, “This looks like more of a player-led team.”
Two raised eyebrows later, Montgomery was asked to expand on that intriguing comment.
"Obviously, what I mean by it,” Montgomery continues, “is it's not just only on the field where players are the leaders. A lot of the players on this team ... they're not just being players on the field or being leaders on the field.
"Outside of the field, they're taking the younger guys ... taking them to the house, pulling up film, going over plays with them. Even bringing them back up here [to the Shewey Building] to go over plays.”
That’s leadership, plain and simple.
And it isn’t nearly as prevalent as most people might think. There are many teams that aren’t that tightly knit or that possess that level of leadership.
It is more uncommon than common.
Which is precisely why Montgomery’s comments were so noteworthy.
"There's a lot of leaders in aspects that you wouldn't think of,” he said, “out of a head coach or out of another player or just out of another coach or graduate assistant. What I'm trying to say ... what I really want to say is there are a lot of big brothers on the team.
"And some of them are fathers. And that's what plays a big role in it as well. Everyone is not too big. Their ego is not too big for a simple 'yes sir' to another player. And keep it going because there always is acknowledgement thrown around."
Montgomery’s comments obviously raised eyebrows and cultivated attention. That’s because this message, this insight is remarkable.
So, in Montgomery’s experience, how unusual is this concept?
"I mean, from the first year until now?” he replied. “It's kind of a big shift. But it's a great shift, obviously. During the first year there were just too many 'mes' on the team and too many 'I' type of guys.
"Now, it's more 'OK, what can you do to get better?' But it's coming from the players, not just the coaches. It's like, 'What do you want to learn? What do you want to do? I can teach you this.'
"That's the best part about it. A lot of players are just helping others."
It may sound easy.
But, in reality, it is a very tough transition.
"That's right,” Montgomery agreed. “Like I said, a lot of outside curriculums would play a part in that. Just hangin' out. Even going to a pool when it's warm outside on a Saturday ... just doing stuff like that has built a lot of bonds on this team."
The key word is “team.” That only happens when a large number of individuals decide to put their singular needs behind them, so they can bond as one collective entity.
The result?
It makes for a much tighter-knit team.
"Yes sir, it does," Montgomery said.
And that’s a win-win situation.
"Every time," Montgomery replied.
Thanks for the eye-opening experience.
From one Chuck to another.