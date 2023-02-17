A rivalry was born.
That’s what began when Georgia Southern roughed up Marshall during an 81-76 win in Statesboro, Georgia.
And that’s what came to fruition in the Herd’s emotional 84-83 victory over the Eagles on Thursday night in the Henderson Center.
Suddenly, MU versus Georgia Southern escalated into a burning rivalry.
"I agree with you,” veteran Marshall coach Danny D’Antoni said. “That one will be a good one every year. We've got good ones in this whole conference -- the eastern part.
"This is a game people will point to -- both teams and their fans."
Forget the Eagles’ 14-14 record. Forget the Herd’s 22-6 mark. Those get thrown out the window during rivalry games. And make no mistake, this is indeed a rivalry game.
That fact began to take shape in Statesboro, when the Eagles manhandled Marshall on Jan. 5. Georgia Southern roughed up the Herd, especially on the boards, by outrebounding MU by a whopping 42-28 margin.
It set the stage for the return game at Marshall on Thursday night. That was more than enough to whet the competitive appetites of MU stars Taevion Kinsey and Andrew Taylor.
"I feel they've probably given us the toughest matchup, all around, I would say, in the conference,” said Taylor, who scored a game-high 28 points, including the game-winning driving layup. “I think they are underrated, personally. I think they play hard as hell.
"The big dude is back-dooring and grabbing boards and they're playing hard. The other guy down low, he's battling and doing the same thing. And you've got the tough two or three guards ... I just think they are underrated."
Kinsey agreed, although he admitted it surprises him.
"I really didn’t expect for them to be our rivalry,” he said, “but I think, as you said, us going down there playing at their place with that atmosphere … the energy that was in that game.
“And then, coming here, they brought the same energy. They are a great team at home and they’re a great team on the road.
“I feel like we're a good team on the road and a good team at home as well. So, when you get those two teams in an atmosphere like this ... man, a rivalry is definitely born.”
This appears to be a rivalry where the records are thrown out the window.
"They're better than their record,” D’Antoni said of Georgia Southern. “That team right there could play anybody in Conference USA. This conference is not easy. People who say it is, they don't know basketball. They are well-coached; they're physical and athletic.
"Conference USA is more finesse. Their play is more like the personality of the coach. These teams here [in the Sun Belt] just come at you. So, you have to be ready every game. It's going to be a great tournament."
Indeed it is.
The Sun Belt tournament begins Feb. 28 in Pensacola, Florida, in the Pensacola Bay Center.
But first things first.
MU hosts Troy at 7 p.m. Saturday in the Cam and then finishes the regular season on the road with games at James Madison and Old Dominion.
But guess who else MU conceivably could face in the tourney.
Who else?
Georgia Southern.