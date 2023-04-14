Generally speaking, every player on every team has one basic desire.
To be a starter.
It doesn’t matter which sport. It doesn’t matter whether the athletes are male or female. It doesn’t matter if the level is Little League or Midget League, junior high or middle school, high school, prep school or college.
It simply doesn’t matter.
The bottom line is no competitor wants to sit the bench.
And that’s what makes A.J. Turner special.
The Marshall University sophomore running back is actually the contradiction to the rule. He is the Herd’s backup running back and is enjoying every minute of it.
Really.
Just ask him.
Hey, A.J., what’s it like being Rasheen Ali’s caddy?
"I love it, man,” Turner exclaimed with a laugh and an ear-to-ear grin. “He's a great mentor. He's a great person. Ever since I got here, he has always helped me.
“He helped me grow to be a better player, a better man. He never told me anything wrong. I just really love having him in the running back room with me."
So, this is the exception to the rule. This is the one case where an athlete actually doesn't mind being a second-teamer.
"Yeah. I really don't,” the 6-foot, 185-pound sophomore said. “Usually, I do. But he's a future legend in my eyes, man. I really see it. I see it every day -- day in and day out -- the work he puts in. I'm just trying to follow behind him and be that next great Marshall running back."
Turner’s superb attitude is understandable considering the circumstances. After all, he is backing up a guy who scored 25 total touchdowns in 2021, including 23 rushing TDs, while rushing for 1,401 yards.
That certainly makes it easier for Turner to accept his role. And, yes, he does indeed still have a role.
“Basically, my role is to just do my job and whatever opportunities I get," the Hampton, Virginia native said, "just take advantage of my opportunities and just make sure that I can help the team in any way that I can."
In the meantime, Turner also is helping himself by steadily improving.
"I feel like since I got here and early-enrolled last spring that I really have improved a lot,” he said. “I think I'm stronger, faster, and then I'm understanding the protections more because, you know, being a running back is more than just running with the ball.
"I understand the protections more and my blocking -- I'd say that's where I've improved the most."
That must mean Marshall’s running back room with Ali and Turner is pretty darned strong.
“Yes sir,” Turner said. “We’re all close. It’s a real brotherhood in the running back room.”
And that leads to one fairly profound conclusion.
Namely, that Rasheen Ali is a pretty darned good mentor.
"Yeah, Ali is a great mentor, man,” Turner said. “I'm telling you, he's a great mentor. I love him. I wouldn't want to be behind any other back -- give me him."
That speaks volumes.