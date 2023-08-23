It’s the second game.
That’s why Marshall University’s Trent Holler isn’t talking much about the Thundering Herd’s game against East Carolina on Sept. 9 at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium in Greenville, North Carolina.
Instead, the 6-foot-2, 306-pound redshirt junior is concentrating on MU’s opening game versus the Albany Great Danes on Sept. 2 in Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
First things first, right?
But don’t think for 59 seconds that Holler doesn’t have that particular date circled on his calendar. He most definitely does.
And for good reason. After all, Holler actually began his collegiate career playing for East Carolina.
Ah, the plot thickens.
During the 2021 season, Holler played in six games for the Pirates and actually started against Charleston Southern. But Holler decided he needed a change in scenery, so the Latrobe, Pennsylvania, native enrolled at Marshall for the 2022 spring semester.
And guess what.
He never has looked back.
Well, until now.
So, what is it going to feel like for Holler when he returns to East Carolina and hears the public address announcer growl his incessant “arrrrrghs”?
"It's going to feel good,” Holler said with a grin. “Obviously, we have to work on first things first, which is Albany. But, obviously, I have all my best friends and teammates down there. So, it's going to be a fun time.
“But at the end of the day, it's just to get a 'W' -- it's to get another 'W.'"
It’s not just “another game,” however. Not for Holler. This game, this particular game, has been circled on Holler’s calendar for quite some time.
"No doubt, no doubt,” he said quickly. “It's definitely on the schedule for a reason, and I saw it this last upcoming year when we finished. Obviously, there's a little tension behind that, but at the end of the day, it's just first game, then next game, and then next game."
Yeah, sure.
The bottom line is, Holler is returning to the so-called “scene of the crime” and is also returning to his old position — center.
“It feels good to me to be back at center,” Holler said. “I was at left guard and right guard last year. I moved around. Obviously, when I came into the offense in the spring, I had very little knowledge, and that's why Ozzie [junior offensive lineman Logan Osburn] was at center.
"He did a phenomenal job. I feel like we all play with each other and we can all switch around now. I was at center, at first, so it all worked out."
Even when Osburn was playing center last season, Holler still started five games, including several significant contests. He got the nod for Norfolk State, Notre Dame, Troy, Old Dominion and Appalachian State.
But moving back to center simply made sense. Especially since MU offensive line coach Bill Legg was a star center for West Virginia University during his playing days.
"Yes, sir," Holler said with a big grin. "Yes, he was. He gives me pointers on stuff because, obviously, he has played there. It's more beneficial because he has done that and he has been there."
So, all in all, transferring to MU has been a very good move for Holler.
"This has been the best thing that has happened in my life,” Holler said. “Nothing bad about ECU ... I had a great time down there. But the benefits in the production of up here and football-wise, this was a great jump for me."
And Holler can’t wait to prove it in Greenville.