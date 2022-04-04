Welcome to Second Guess Tuesday. These opinions are as unpredictable as the weather.
n Sometimes Stan Parrish’s contributions to Marshall University’s football program are overlooked and forgotten.
They shouldn’t be.
Parrish is the head football coach who turned the Thundering Herd around. Parrish is the guy who gave Marshall’s football fans something to cheer about again. Parrish is the coach who stopped an 18-year losing streak.
That makes him one of the most important head football coaches in Marshall’s history.
During Parrish’s inaugural season in 1984, he led MU to a 6-5 record. That stopped an 18-year losing streak. And then he followed it with a 7-3-1 season in 1985.
Parrish left after the ’85 season to accept a bigger job (Kansas State), but the die was cast. The Thundering Herd was a winning program again.
Thanks to Parrish’s consecutive winning seasons, Marshall went on a tear of 20 winning campaigns in a row. Twenty straight!
That’s how important Parrish was to Marshall. Jim Donnan and then Bobby Pruett kept the successful streak going, but it was Parrish who got it started.
Stan Parrish laid the foundation. That never should be forgotten. Parrish passed away Sunday at the age of 75.
Rest in peace, Stan.
n One door closes and another opens.
That’s the case with West Virginia University’s Akheem Mesidor. The star nose tackle announced he was entering the transfer portal last week. Mesidor will be missed, but another defensive lineman already is stepping into that vacancy.
His name is Zeiqui Lawton and the 6-foot-1, 262-pound redshirt freshman is a South Charleston High School product.
"I think it's too early to tell,” said WVU head coach Neal Brown. “I'll be able to tell you after 15 practices and what I mean by that is Zeiqui Lawton, he's going to get a ton of reps. So, we'll see.”
Lawton spent the 2021 season at a member of the University of Cincinnati’s football program, but then decided to transfer back to his home state.
That could give the Mountaineers a pair of in-state products at the defensive tackles with Fairmont’s Dante Stills returning for his final year.
But wait, there’s yet another West Virginia product who is fighting for playing time on the Mountaineers’ defensive line. He’s Sean Martin of Bluefield.
“Sean Martin,” said Brown, “I think this is going to be a huge spring for him and he flashed today. So I think we've got bodies there, but I think a lot of it is going to depend on these guys raising their game.
“I don't think it's a must where we have to go and get an interior D-lineman. I think it's a wait and see on it."
It’s refreshing to see West Virginians getting a chance to compete.
n It appears WVU has picked up a shooter to replace Sean McNeil.
He’s Erik Stevenson, who reportedly is making Morgantown his fourth stop along the collegiate highway. Previously, the 6-4 guard played at Wichita State, Washington and, most recently, South Carolina.
In 31 games this season, Stevenson averaged 11.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and made a team-leading 60 3-pointers.
n No matter how anybody tries to spin it, Oscar Tshiebwe winning the Associated Press Player of the Year Award for the 2021-22 basketball season is a shot across WVU’s bow.
The 6-9 Tshiebwe averaged 17.4 points, 15.2 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.6 blocked shots for the University of Kentucky after transferring from WVU.
The award speaks volumes.