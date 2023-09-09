This is one of the most stunning sagas ever.
Imagine a young, star athlete, who was arrested, lost two years of his life and career, yet still managed to persevere and, yes, actually finish this nightmarish drama with a happy ending.
If this story was made into a movie, nobody would believe it.
But it’s true … 100% true.
Just ask Charles Huff.
Marshall University’s football coach was the happy recipient of a new player named Jahsen Wint. And all because Huff saw something in Wint that made him believe in taking a chance on Wint.
The whole drama began in February 2020, when Wint and Ohio State teammate Amir Riep were accused of rape by an Ohio State coed. Ohio State dismissed both players a day after they had been charged with rape and kidnapping.
But that’s just the beginning of the saga.
Due to COVID-19, it took two years for the case to come to trial. When it finally reached the courtroom, Wint and Riep were exonerated after just a three-day hearing. By then, Wint had only one year of eligibility remaining.
So, who reached out to him? Who else? Huff.
"The thing about him is we didn't know he was going to be eligible until Thursday before the Albany game,” Huff explained. “Like, all through camp, we had to rep him with the 3s. If you put him with the 1s and he's not eligible, you've taken those reps away from the 1s. If you put him with the 2s and he's not eligible, you've taken those reps from the backups.”
Even though Wint didn’t become eligible until the proverbial last second, he still played on all of MU’s special teams versus Albany and participated in 15 to 20 plays. Yet, even in that short window of opportunity, Wint still showed Huff all he wanted to see.
"As the year goes on,” Huff said, “he may be one of the best players on our defense."
Yes, the 5-foot-10, 200-pound defensive back is that talented.
"Yeah, he might be one of the best players on the defense,” Huff said. “If it's not [Owen] Porter or Eli [Neal] ... him and Micah [Abraham] are different, but he's as good, if not better than, Andre Sam."
So, will he play nickel?
"Yeah, that's where we're probably going to play him,” Huff said. “If we knew he was going to be eligible, he probably would have started and played every snap. The kid is really good."
A player of this caliber doesn’t just fall in a coach’s lap. It was like, happy birthday, Charles.
"No doubt," Huff said with a laugh. "We waited and waited and waited. The process made sense, but having him -- especially when we get into conference play -- he's going to be special."
Yet, at one point, Wint’s entire athletic career hung from a string.
"He sat out two years,” Huff said. “The way we won the waiver is, the NCAA first said the whole incident was under his control. Well, because of COVID, the process took two years because the court date kept getting pushed back. And when they finally went to court? Three days, they had a decision.
"Three days. Three days."
It was that open and shut.
"Correct,” Huff said. “So, let's just say they did it in the regular time. Ohio has a law that you've got to try these cases in 190 days or whatever by rule. But COVID made that exception. So, he would have lost one year and had two more at Ohio State and he'd probably be in the NFL right now.
“Three days. It should have been a week, at best. But he lost two whole years. He has one year of eligibility now. He could argue for two, but you probably won't get two. He's got one year left."
So, how has Wint reacted to all this?
"He has been the best human being about the process since he's been here,” Huff said. “Never once asked, 'Are they going to say yes?' Never once said, 'Man, it's Thursday and we play Saturday.'
"Came to practice every day with a great attitude. Worked his tail off. Never once showed any stress. Like, he asked twice. And we said, 'We're working on it.' Never called and said, 'Where is it? Have they given you an answer?' Just very mature. Like, 'OK, I'm going to control what I can control. I can go out there and practice every day.'"
And if that’s not enough drama, Wint isn’t even on scholarship at Marshall.
"The kid is paying his own way,” Huff said. “He's a walk-on. His family took care of all the legal stuff. Phenomenal kid, man, phenomenal."
That means Wint might be the best walk-on in Marshall history.
“That’s what we told him,” Huff said. “We said, ‘We can’t put you on scholarship because we don’t know. We can’t put a scholarship in you and, then, they say, ‘No.’ So, he’s paying his own way. He is paying to play the game he loves. It’s unbelievable.
“He didn’t even bat an eye at it. It didn’t faze him. He said, ‘I just want a chance, coach.'"
And, now, Jahsen Wint has that chance.
God knows, he deserved it.