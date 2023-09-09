Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

This is one of the most stunning sagas ever.

Imagine a young, star athlete, who was arrested, lost two years of his life and career, yet still managed to persevere and, yes, actually finish this nightmarish drama with a happy ending.

Stories you might like