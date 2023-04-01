Doug Nester isn’t part of the “old guard” anymore.
Surprised?
I mean, the Kenova native is a senior at West Virginia University and he is going into his final year as a collegiate football player.
So, why isn’t Nester part of the “old guard” in 2023?
Easy.
It’s because he has moved to right tackle.
For the first time in Nester’s collegiate career, he isn’t playing right guard anymore. And, yes, that’s rather significant, considering the 6-foot-7, 318-pound behemoth started 10 games at right guard in 2019 as a freshman at Virginia Tech, started seven games at right guard for the Hokies in 2020, started 13 games at right guard after transferring to WVU in 2021 and started another 11 games at right guard for the Mountaineers in 2022.
So, Nester has started 41 collegiate games at right guard.
How many at tackle?
Uh, the next one will be the first one.
Yet, Nester is convinced this is the right move for him.
"It's going really well, so far,” he said recently. “It's nothing new to me, so I actually enjoy it a lot better. I just feel like it's more natural. ... not being inside and just being contained."
The last time Nester played tackle was at Spring Valley High School. So, of course, he’s looking forward to playing his old position again.
"Tackles, in general, you are more on an island,” he said. “It's more of you versus the man in front of you. At guard, you are usually always on double-teams or working with somebody. I just find it enjoyable to go against another man in one-on-one."
That’s not the only new move in his life, either. Besides shifting to right tackle, Nester is shifting from bachelorhood to married man.
He is getting married to Bryn Osburn on April 8 in their hometown of Kenova.
So, has Nester been picking out dainty china patterns and that kind of pre-marital stuff?
“She has been doing it while I’m up here in Morgantown,” he said. “She’s been down there (Kenova) planning the wedding.”
The couple planned their wedding so precisely it will fall on Easter weekend, so Nester won’t have to miss any football practices.
OK, OK.
I know what everybody is thinking. What about their honeymoon?
"It's going to have to be in July because she's teaching right now,” Nester said. “So, she'll be teaching until about June."
After that, Nester will experience college football as a married man for the first time. And he can’t wait – on all counts.
"We all have high expectations for us” he said. “We talk about it a lot and how we just have to come in and be the leaders of this offense because we have that experience. And just to bring it every day because the team is going to rely on us."
The key to WVU’s prolific offensive line play is how long those five guys have been playing together.
"Oh, it helps tremendously,” Nester said. “Like I said, there are a lot of different components to get a line to work. Just knowing on each play -- whether it's inside zone or outside zone -- how the person next to you likes to block it or how they'll move is very important."
So, the 2023 season is going to be a whole new world for Nester. He’ll be a married man. He’ll be playing a new position. And he’ll be playing his final year of college football.
Don’t be surprised if it’s the best year of Doug Nester’s life.