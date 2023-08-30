Remember Cam Fancher from the 2022 football season?
Well, forget him.
The 2023 version of the redshirt sophomore quarterback bears little resemblance to the guy who was taking snaps for Marshall University last season. He’s still left-handed and he still wears No. 14, but otherwise?
If the Albany Great Danes watch film of Fancher from 2022 in preparation for their opening season game against Marshall at 6 p.m. Saturday in Joan C. Edwards Stadium, they are going to be doggone surprised.
Just ask Charles Huff.
"I ask him sometimes, 'Where is Cam?'" MU’s third-year coach said. “Just his presence, his confidence, his communication, his leadership ... he's making more and more and more consistent plays. The plays he doesn't make or the mistakes he makes, he has a reason. The players ... you can tell when a guy has started to gain the respect by his playing ability by what the players do.”
Huff offered some examples.
"When Cam is really starting to get in the groove,” he said, “the receivers are laying out, they're diving, they're fighting for balls. They are working their technique. I mean, they're toe-tapping on the sideline.
"The defensive backs are trying even harder to guard them and they're getting off. Guys get tugged and they're saying, 'Aw, he tugged me, where is my flag?' They are getting off the tug and strong-hand catching.
“His confidence and his playing have kind of given the offense a little bit more belief in, 'OK, if he's going to play well, I'm going to play well.'"
That’s a far cry from last season, when the left-handed quarterback was rolling right and confusion often reigned.
But that has changed.
"What we've seen when we get the 1s in there,” Huff said, “is a lot more confidence. And that is something -- to be honest -- we probably didn't have a ton of last year. Not that our guys weren't confident, but it was kind of flat-lined. Now, it's a little more like, 'Yeah, we're going to go out there and score. Yeah, we're going to go out there and get a first down. Yeah, we're good.'"
That has led to enhanced communication for the offense.
"It used to be the O-line talked to the O-line,” Huff said. “Receivers talked to the quarterback. Running backs talked to the ... now, everybody is talking. Receivers say to the running backs, 'Hey, watch the blitz.' Those are things you start to see when people truly start to understand the system. And truly start to believe that this works.
“This play ... whether it's a dive up the middle, two yards and a cloud of dust. Everybody believes that this play is going to work.”
And who is the catalyst of this optimism?
Fancher.
"I think Cam has really been that fire -- by his play, by his leadership and his group,” Huff said. “The players can see it. They were here when he was quiet. They've seen the 'new' Cam.”
So, what does the ‘new’ Cam have to say about all this?
“I think I feel more comfortable out there,” Fancher said. “I just try to stack days.”
Whatever the cause, whatever the reasons, Fancher has improved markedly.
Now, he’s Cam Fancher, version 2.0.