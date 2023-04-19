As if we didn’t have enough controversies in the world of college football, now here’s another.
Spring football games.
As everyone knows, major-college football coaches are a paranoid breed on a good day. On a bad day? Break out the meds.
So, what’s the new raging paranoia making the rounds?
Better sit down.
Believe it or not, it’s spring games being televised.
Since we live in a world where nearly every sport from curling to cricket is televised in one format or another, I suppose it was merely a matter of time until the paranoia of having televised college spring games would infect the coaching fraternity.
It has arrived.
Right, Neal Brown?
"Here is the thing about spring games,” West Virginia University’s fifth-year coach said. “They are all on television. And, so, everybody has access to them. So, everybody we play early in the year, the first thing they are going to do is pull out what we did in the spring game.
"So, from a coaching perspective, you're got to always think about that.”
Zoloft, anyone?
Not for Brown. Actually, he is very grounded.
“What I always think about a spring game is, if I was coming to watch a spring game,” Brown said, “what would I want to see?
"Well, I'd want to see some type of competition, right? We're going to do some things that are interactive with some kids and things like that because I think that adds to it.
"And, then, some real football. Now, we're not going to go out there and play four quarters of real football."
Of course not.
Yet, Brown isn’t going to cancel the Blue-Gold game at 1 p.m. Saturday in Morgantown just because it is supposed to rain. Granted, Houston coach Dana Holgorsen recently did that, but knowing him, that came as no surprise.
As for Marshall University, coach Charles Huff has been known to move the Green-White game from Joan C. Edwards Stadium into the Herd's indoor facility, but there has been no news of a change in venue quite yet.
Long story short, WVU and Marshall are playing spring football games on Saturday — the Mountaineers at 1 p.m. and the Herd at 4 p.m.
"We're not canceling it,” said Brown. “But I do understand why they do. Coaches, in general, are paranoid. So, they get paranoid about the television deal, which I do understand.
"But just think about it. If you are a family and you come to a spring game ... let's say you don't get to come to games during the fall, for whatever reason.
"You get some really good seats. And there's a good chance that you might have the opportunity to interact with players. And, so, I think there is definitely a place for spring games.”
What is Brown’s idea of a perfect spring game?
"I want them to be fun,” he answered. “I look at them as, we have 14 practices as coaches and they get that one. So, we're going to try to make it fun."
What a novel idea.
In the seriously secretive world of major college football, here’s a coach who dares to use a seldom-heard word — fun.
Thanks, Neal.