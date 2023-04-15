It was a win-win situation.
J.J. Roberts wanted to leave Wake Forest University after two years, and Marshall University was looking for a predatory safety.
It was kismet.
One entry into the transfer portal later, Roberts was back home in West Virginia and the Thundering Herd had filled a vacancy with an experienced safety.
The pieces don’t always fall into place that easily, but this time — this one time — they did.
And now?
It’s difficult to decide who is happier — Roberts or MU coach Charles Huff.
"I'm just like so happy to be back home,” said Roberts, a 6-foot-1, 184-pound junior. “I've got everybody in arm's reach — like my whole family. So, whenever anybody wants to come and see me, they can. It's a good experience for me.”
That’s particularly true considering Roberts starred at nearby Cabell Midland High School. That really makes this a homecoming.
"It definitely is,” he said with a big smile. “It's nice being around the area."
Then there’s Huff.
He’s pretty satisfied with Roberts being “around the area” in MU’s defensive backfield.
“J.J. Roberts has done a really good job,” Huff said. “He plays cerebrally.”
It helps that Roberts also played cornerback at Wake Forest. But safety is where he really excels.
"So far, it has been a great experience for me,” Roberts said. “I'm really enjoying the game and really enjoying playing safety again. That has been awesome for me."
The freedom of playing safety is unmatched in football.
"I just get to roam out there,” Roberts said with a smile. “Safety is one of those positions where you just kind of get to be free, you know what I mean? You just have to know everything in your head and go out there and do it."
To a certain degree, Roberts is like a hawk just riding the wind currents until he spots his prey.
How cool is that?
“You feel like a predator out there," he said, "just roaming the field. It's fun."
Add that freedom to being back home and, suddenly, Roberts just can’t wipe that smile off his face.
Neither can his family.
"They're all talking about coming to games,” Roberts said. “They're excited about coming to games. They're talking about needing to get some Marshall gear. It's pretty fun to talk about it with them."
Besides that, there’s the definite advantage of his family driving to Huntington from Hurricane, instead of making the trek to Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
Talk about mileage.
"Oh, yeah,” Roberts said knowingly. “About four hours less of a drive than from Wake Forest."
So, all in all, the pieces and situations have fallen into place for Roberts. That leads to one compelling question. Did Roberts ever think he might come home some day?
"I did,” he replied. “But at the same time, I wasn't trying to think of the future. I was trying to enjoy my time down there. But at the end of the day, I ended up making the decision to come back home after I hit the portal.
“It has definitely come full circle for me. I’m loving the decision so far. It has been awesome.”
Welcome back, J.J.