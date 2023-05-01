Welcome to “Second Guess” Tuesday.
How did Old Dominion lead the Sun Belt Conference with three selections in the 2023 NFL Draft, yet finish the 2022 football season with a dismal 3-9 record?
It simply isn’t supposed to work that way.
Yet, it did.
The Monarchs’ selections included offensive lineman Nick Saldiveri, a fourth-round selection by the New Orleans Saints, defensive back Tre Hawkins III, a sixth-round pick by the New York Giants, and tight end Zack Kuntz, a seventh-round selection by the New York Jets.
That meant Old Dominion had more selections in the 2023 NFL Draft than all the other drafts combined.
Amazing, huh?
It leads us to believe that Old Dominion was more talented than its record indicated. Just take the Monarchs’ 12-0 home loss to Marshall, for example. Despite being shut out, ODU held the Herd to 89 yards passing and forced MU into kicking four medium-to-short range field goals (33, 26, 30, 23 yards) by freshman kicker Rece Verhoff.
Meanwhile, back in the Sun Belt, Appalachian State was the runner-up in NFL draft picks with two. Then, there were Troy, South Alabama, Southern Miss and Louisiana with one apiece.
All in all, it was a record-setting draft for the conference, with an all-time high of nine selections. The Sun Belt’s previous high was seven in 2010 and 2020.
That’s progress.
- Meanwhile in the Mountain State …
The only player drafted from West Virginia was the Mountaineers’ Dante Stills, a sixth-round choice by Arizona. The defensive tackle’s father, Gary, played 10 years in the NFL.
Otherwise, WVU star wideout Bryce Ford-Wheaton signed a free agent contract with the New York Giants. Meanwhile, a trio of Marshall University stars also signed free agent pacts. The list includes running back Khalan Lahorn by San Francisco, linebacker Abraham Beauplan with Minnesota and safety Isaiah Norman with Kansas City.
There must be something the Chiefs like about MU safeties. In the 2022 NFL Draft, Kansas City drafted former Marshall safety Nazeeh Johnson in the seventh round.
Are you listening, J.J. Roberts?
- All is quiet on the Marshall football front, but WVU still is adding and subtracting players from the transfer portal.
So, the Mountaineers have added former Baylor wideout Jaylen Ellis and former Minnesota defensive back Beanie Bishop.
Then, there’s former Abilene Christian defensive end Tyrin Bradley, who as a sophomore finished second on the team in tackles and tackles for loss, while leading the team in sacks and quarterback hurries. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining.
But WVU also hosted Florida transfer Antwaun Powell-Ryland Jr. During the past two seasons, the defensive end accumulated 34 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, three forced fumbles and one pass breakup.
Sounds impressive, huh?
- Remember Morgantown High’s Sharron Young?
The wiry, 6-foot junior point guard put on a show in the state boys basketball tournament in March. He caught everybody’s attention, including WVU coach Bob Huggins.
As a result, Young, who possesses eye-popping quickness, recently received a scholarship offer from the Mountaineers. It was Young’s first NCAA Division I offer.
It won’t be his last.