That’s what the Cincinnati Reds and, yes, also the Cincinnati Bengals have combined to provide for fans in the Queen City lately.
And it’s all because Reds manager David Bell and Bengals coach Zac Taylor were smart enough and savvy enough – despite each leading their respective teams for only five years – to realize that working together would be a smart idea.
It’s certainly working out well so far.
In fact, during a recent meeting with the Bengals’ Taylor, the Reds’ Bell credited the Bengals for helping to motivate the Reds to go on a recent 12-game winning streak.
“This is a team that truly inspired our team and all of us, but really an entire city,” Bell told the Cincinnati Enquirer recently. “I’ve been here for all of that and [along with] my family and my friends, how much those teams have meant to all of us. To hear that was a reminder of the bigger picture of what we’re trying to do.”
More or less, Bell and Taylor have formed a Cincinnati braintrust. That’s why it will come as no surprise if the pair of pro coaches keep on combining for some brainstorming sessions.
I mean, why not?
It’s certainly working well right now.
After a dismal season in 2022, which led Reds fans to wearing paper bags over their heads in embarrassment, Cincinnati and Bell have rebounded for a 50-40 record. Besides that, all of Major League Baseball is captivated by the Reds’ sensational rookie, Elly De La Cruz.
And that even includes Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow.
“He’s exciting to watch,” said Burrow, referring to De La Cruz during an interview on FanNation. “You kind of see how the city rallies around guys when they are up and coming and have a chance to be great.
“It’s exciting that the city embraces you like that. Those guys over there are starting to feel it because they put together a little run here. That’s something we’ve felt and with FC Cincy [Major League Soccer], too. The energy in the city right now is exciting.”
It is, indeed.
Who would ever have guessed that this time last year?
Nobody.
What a difference a year makes. In fact, Burrow is so fired up he recently took a little bit of batting practice with the Reds. So, was he happy with the way he swung the bat?
"Yeah, I was, I was,” Burrow said. “I wasn't quite sure if I was going to be able to hit any home runs, but I was excited that I was able to. I've always kind of wondered if I could do that."
Any guesses when the last time was that Burrow swung a bat?
"Eighth grade,” he volunteered. “I went to one open field in high school (at Athens High in The Plains, Ohio) and took five or 10 swings. But other than that ..."
Burrow isn’t going to quit his day job with the Bengals.
But whether it’s De La Cruz stealing three consecutive bases for the Reds or Burrow leading the Bengals to a Super Bowl, it’s just nice to see professional sports in Cincinnati having success.