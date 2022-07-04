Welcome to Second Guess Tuesday.
Here are the explosive opinions of the day.
- Remember when college football was fun?
Those days are rapidly declining, thanks to the current version of “Power Five” football.
As if the revolving door known as the transfer portal hasn’t created enough controversy, then there’s the name-image-likeness legislation that is turning teenage athletes into millionaires when they are barely old enough to vote.
At this rate, some collegiate star athletes might have to take a pay cut to go to the NFL.
But those disturbing facts and premises pale in comparison to what is happening at the Power Five conference level. It has become mayhem that is nothing but a thinly disguised power struggle.
The SEC takes Oklahoma and Texas, so the Big Ten sits quietly by for two years and then drops its bomb: It is taking Southern Cal and UCLA from the Pac-12.
Just when we thought it couldn’t find a way to grow more absurd, collegiate football found a way.
Imagine one conference reaching from the sunny shores of California to the chilly shores of the East Coast. That’s the sea-to-shining-sea scenario the Big Ten will have.
But then there’s the aftermath and mayhem.
There’s a very good chance the Power Five will become the Power Three. With the Big 12 looking at taking some of the Pac-10 leftovers and the ACC expecting to lose Clemson, Florida State, North Carolina and Virginia to the SEC … well, the strong get stronger and weak fall by the wayside.
All this is encouraging to West Virginia University, of course. Why? It’s because the Mountaineers are solid members of the Big 12. Besides adding Cincinnati, Houston, UCF and BYU to the membership, the Big 12 might add four more new members from the Pac-12.
Based on a report from 247Sports’ Arizona publisher Jason Scheer, “there will be significant discussions between the Big 12 and Pac-12 this week. It would include four Pac-12 members joining the Big 12.”
The four are believed to be Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah.
So, the ACC and Pac-12 might both disappear.
This isn’t the college football we knew and loved, folks. It’s pretty damn sad is what it is.
But there is one saving grace. It’s called the Group of Five. Sure, it also experiences the NIL and transfer portal, but for all intents and purposes, it is still basically collegiate football like we know and love.
So, let’s embrace the G5.
The Power Five?
Just wait until Notre Dame joins the Big Ten. Then, all manner of mayhem will break loose.
- Former WVU head coach John Beilein is going to be inducted into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame.
It is a well-deserved honor.
At one point, the 69-year-old Beilein was the only active coach to achieve 20-win seasons at four different levels of collegiate basketball — junior college, NCAA Division III, NCAA DII and NCAA DI.
Now, that is impressive.
Beilein posted a 104-60 record at WVU, taking the Mountaineers to the NCAA’s Elite Eight and Sweet 16 besides winning an NIT championship.
Congratulations, Coach.