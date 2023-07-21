Remember when loyalty was a valued concept?
Remember when it meant something, stood for something and was revered as something?
Some of us still remember.
That’s why we shake our collective heads sadly as we witness the new way of the sporting world. Allegiance, faithfulness and, yes, loyalty have become antiquated concepts that simply aren’t in style any longer.
Ever since the U.S. government opened the Pandora’s Box of the transfer portal, the sporting world has been nothing short of mayhem. As a result – along with measures originally enacted in response to COVID-19 – there are college basketball players that play at four or five different schools during their careers.
That’s absurd.
In fact, West Virginians have witnessed the absurdity firsthand in West Virginia University’s basketball program. Such players as Tre Mitchell, Joe Toussaint, Mohamed Wague and James Okonkwo already have left. Jose Perez, who has entered the portal, may also depart.
That would leave WVU with eight players. The Mountaineers’ coaching staff has mustered two late additions, but WVU is scrambling, to say the least.
Marshall University also has felt the effects, losing players in football and standouts Andrew Taylor and Micah Handlogten in basketball – all to the transfer portal.
So, where does it stop?
Unfortunately, the end is not in sight. In fact, this lack of legislated loyalty actually has spread to the high school ranks. Thanks to state government, Mountain State high school athletes have their own version of the transfer portal. Recent legislation permits prep athletes to transfer one time without changing their residences.
If that sounds mind-boggling, it’s only because it is. I’m not the only one who thinks so, either. Add the name of Gov. Jim Justice to the list.
“I fully support the ability of our HOPE scholarship recipients, students in micro-schools or learning pods, home-schooled students, or our private school students to participate in extracurricular activities at their school or at their local public school,” Justice said.
“However, the extra provision in this bill which allows all public school students to transfer schools and retain athletic eligibility one time during their four years of high school is something I have a big problem with.
“Allowing student-athletes to transfer to any school whatsoever with no purpose other than jumping to a better athletic team will do nothing but make a few teams better at the expense of all the others.”
Justice should know. He has coached boys and girls basketball at Greenbrier East High School.
“As a high school coach myself,” Justice said, “I’ve spent decades with high schoolers and I believe wholeheartedly that coaching is one of the most rewarding experiences you can participate in. It’s one that all West Virginians should get involved with at some point in their lives because it’s up to us to pass down our wisdom to the next generation so that our teenagers are equipped to handle all that’s thrown at them from so many different directions.
“I couldn’t veto this bill because I strongly support allowing our HOPE scholarship recipients, students in micro-schools or learning pods, home-schooled students and our private school students to participate in extracurricular activities across the board.
“However, I will ask the Legislature next session to revisit the transfer rules, because if we don’t, I fear we’re heading down the wrong path with our high school athletes and opening up the door to many unintended consequences.”
Well said, Mr. Governor.
Loyalty can’t be legislated, but it can’t be ignored, either.
Bottom line?
Loyalty is the very foundation of athletics.