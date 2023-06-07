Malik Gant should be remembered.
He deserves that much.
After a brilliant, two-year career at Marshall University and a stint with the NFL's New England Patriots, it is time to say goodbye to one of the best hitters to ever wear a Thundering Herd uniform.
That’s because Gant was found dead on May 25 in Miami.
He was only four days away from his 26th birthday.
It also means Nazeeh Johnson is grieving right now. The two safeties were inseparable from the very beginning at Marshall, arriving as freshmen in 2016. The fact that Johnson hails from Winchester, Virginia, while Gant was from Washington only added to their friendship.
What a duo they were.
Gant loved to talk and Johnson was right behind him. It was rare to see one without the other. That led me to doing an interview with the duo during their sophomore season. The fact that they were loquacious made them a sportswriter’s dream.
We hit it off from the get-go.
Johnson, 5-foot-10, 199 pounds, was the free safety, who excelled at pass defense. Gant, who was a strong 6-2, 203 pounds, was the physical strong safety, who loved to blitz. Together, they formed quite the combination, as they played to each other’s strengths.
After being redshirted in 2016, Gant exploded. In two seasons, Gant accumulated 87 solo tackles and 103 assists for a whopping total of 190 tackles. He also had 14 tackles for loss, one sack, two interceptions and 13 passes defended.
Gant was the talkative, shining star, while Johnson stayed comfortably in the background. Together, they were quite the twosome, who just naturally seemed to fit together.
It’s difficult to imagine the statistics that the Gant & Johnson duo could have combined for if they had stayed together. But that didn’t happen. After the 2018 season, Gant declared for the NFL Draft, perhaps for financial reasons.
Johnson?
He stayed put at Marshall.
Gant wasn’t selected in the 2019 NFL Draft, but he did sign with the Patriots as a free agent. Meanwhile, Johnson spent five seasons at Marshall (2016-2021) and just kept getting better.
He still was one of my favorites to interview, and after the recorder was turned off, I’d always ask if Johnson had spoken with Gant.
They simply were that memorable as a duo.
By the time Johnson’s senior season was over, he had recorded 302 tackles, 19 passes defended, seven interceptions, six tackles for loss, one sack and one defensive touchdown. And then Johnson achieved the one distinction that Gant didn’t – he was drafted by Kansas City in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
And, yes, Johnson played in the Chiefs’ 2023 Super Bowl victory.
I’m guessing that Gant was watching somewhere, cheering for Johnson.
That’s simply the way they were.
The Gant family released a statement saying, “Malik was a remarkable individual who touched the lives of many with his kindness, charisma and unwavering spirit. He will be remembered as a loving son, a valued teammate and a dear friend to countless individuals. His memory will forever live in our hearts.”
Particularly, in the heart of Nazeeh Johnson.
They were such a memorable twosome – Malik & Nazeeh.
As sportswriters, we’re not supposed to have favorites. But, in reality, we all do.
It isn’t difficult to figure out who two of mine were.
Rest in peace, Malik.