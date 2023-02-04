The saga ended in such tragedy.
But, now, it has been reborn with hope.
That is how the late Bill Stewart would have wanted it.
Everybody liked Bill. Just ask Bobby Pruett. He and Stewart were assistant football coaches together at Marshall University in 1980. They became life-long friends.
Then, in 1994, Stewart was hired as VMI’s coach. It was a life-altering event. Although Stewart left VMI after three years, he was so impressed with a young wide receiver who played for William & Mary that he offered him a coaching position.
The player’s name is Mike Tomlin.
Years later, Tomlin became an NFL head coach for the Pittsburgh Steelers. But Tomlin never forgot who gave him his start. Neither did Tomlin’s family. They were less than happy because his folks had their hearts set on Tomlin becoming a lawyer.
As it turned out, Tomlin made the right move, thanks to Stewart. And Tomlin never forgot that.
After a coaching stint in the Canadian Football League, Stewart was hired by West Virginia University coach Don Nehlen in January 2000 as the Mountaineers’ quarterback coach. When Nehlen was pushed out so Rich Rodriguez could become WVU’s coach, Rodriguez retained Stewart as quarterbacks coach until 2007, when he became associate head coach and tight ends coach.
Then, when Rodriguez abruptly resigned to become the University of Michigan’s coach on Dec. 16, 2007, Stewart was named interim head coach. That meant he would be coaching the Mountaineers against Oklahoma in the 2008 Fiesta Bowl. And that’s when the surprise happened. Stewart led WVU to a stunning 48-28 upset win over the third-ranked Sooners.
After the huge victory, Gov. Joe Manchin reportedly led a charge to make Stewart the Mountaineers’ coach. Stewart compiled a record of 28-12 in three seasons. That wasn’t good enough for former WVU star quarterback Oliver Luck, who was the Mountaineers’ new athletic director.
So, Luck hired Dana Holgorsen as offensive coordinator and coach-in-waiting for the 2011 season. The plan was for Stewart to coach one more season, and then move into an administrative position.
At first, Stewart was diplomatic about the move publicly, but about six months into the arrangement, he balked. It turned into a very messy, controversial situation. So, on June 10, 2011, Stewart was forced to resign.
But the controversy didn’t end there.
A little less than a year later, on May 21, 2012, Stewart was playing golf with former WVU athletic director Eddie Pastilong at Stonewall Resort when he collapsed and died of an apparent heart attack.
Stewart was 59 years old.
The controversy didn’t end there, either. Stewart’s widow Karen reportedly hired security to keep Luck from attending the funeral.
Now, let’s fast forward six years to February 2018.
That’s when Tomlin – remember him? – hired Stewart’s son Blaine as the Steelers’ assistant receivers coach. There was no way Tomlin was going to forget the man who had started his coaching career.
And five years later?
The circle became complete.
Blaine left the Steelers to join WVU coach Neal Brown’s staff as tight ends coach.
Was it a token hire? Absolutely not.
“When we started going in the direction of how we were going to organize,” Brown said, “multiple staff members brought up Blaine's name and said, 'Hey, listen, this guy can coach. He's been with the Steelers for five years.'"
Enough said.
Except for this.
On the way to the WVU Coliseum on I-79, there’s a sign that reads, “Coach Bill Stewart Exit.”
And now?
There needs to be another sign erected.
It should read, “Coach Blaine Stewart Entrance.”
Somewhere, Bill is smiling at that premise.