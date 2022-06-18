This is the 36th “Father’s Day” that Tex and Adam Williams have celebrated together.
But none of the others were quite like this one.
This one is special.
Very special.
That’s because this is the first “Father’s Day” featuring Adam as a Marshall University men’s basketball assistant coach.
Considering Tex was an iconic basketball star for the Thundering Herd and was inducted into the Marshall Athletic Hall of Fame in 2001, it makes this particular “Father’s Day” wonderful and unique for the Williamses.
"It will be different,” said Adam. “I mean, it's unique with how much my dad loves Marshall. It's almost like in a way I'm giving him a gift."
Indeed, it is.
It just might be the ultimate Father's Day present.
"I think having me back and, obviously, dad loves me and we're close,” said Adam. “Having me back here is special for him, I know, but having me back here at Marshall is just a different world, I'm sure."
There isn’t anything that could make Tex happier.
"Maybe if we won a national championship that would probably help,” said Adam with a laugh. “But I think him coming to the games ... it's like when I transferred to Marshall from the University of Kentucky. I just know the pride in him just seeing me on that floor. He was so happy with that.
“And, then, now as a coach, I kind of get to relive that. I'm sure he thought when I was done playing, he thought, 'Okay, that was awesome, but we won't see this again.' “
Surprise!
This is the gift that keeps on giving. In fact, this "Father's Day" takes this particular holiday to a different level.
"That's 100 percent,” replied Adam. “It's to a different level and I'm just hoping that I'm here for years to come with coach (MU head basketball coach Danny D'Antoni) and seeing 'Dad' in the stands there. And I think this gives 'Dad' another hobby, man. Shoot, he might be living in Huntington. He might move down here. Who knows?"
That would come as no surprise. Getting an apartment in Huntington is much easier than commuting from Tex's home in Glade Springs near Beckley.
"It wouldn't be a surprise,” agreed Adam. “He'll end up like those guys that come to about every practice and sit over there and watch us. Then, after practice he will call me over and critique me or something probably. That's probably what it's going to end up being."
Bottom line? Adam couldn't give his Dad a better Father's Day present than this.
"I agree with you,” said the younger Williams. “I know that is true. Anytime you give somebody a gift, there's a sense of happiness to see their happiness. A lot of times what you get out of giving a gift is just to see how happy the other person is.
“Which is awesome.
“But this is like, wow. I'm giving a gift to see how happy he is, but at the other end I'm just as happy for myself for being here.”
Talk about a win-win situation.
“It’s such a cool thing for us to be able to experience this together -- especially this time in his life,” said Adam. “Me and my life, having a young son (six-year-old Nixon). I'm sure he just sees in my son, Nixon, probably flashbacks of when I was that age and he was coaching.
“So, I know it's got to be really special for him. And when I think about it, I get emotional at times thinking about it. I think, 'I'm my Dad now with my boy.'
So, Happy Father’s Day, Tex.
And, also, Happy Father’s Day, Adam.
This is the quintessential gift that keeps on giving.