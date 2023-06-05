Marshall University fans are asking some variation of those questions as they pertain to veteran Thundering Herd track coach Jeff Small.
Who can blame them?
All we know for sure is Small’s career as MU’s track coach has ended after 28 years. There’s no rhyme or reason for this outcome. It just happened.
But that rationale isn’t good enough for many Herd fans. They want answers. They want explanations. They want accountability.
One longtime fan who was connected to MU athletics in the NCAA I-AA days but has since retired to Florida was positively irate after learning the news on Small.
“FYI: Just to let you know,” he said, “I am totally done with Marshall University’s athletics and anything to do with anything at the university, asking me for money or to join.”
There are many more MU fans who also want answers.
Yet none have been forthcoming.
That means two longtime Marshall head coaches — Jeff Waggoner in baseball and now Small in track — have been dismissed in the last year with no explanations why. For Waggs, that meant not getting to coach in a new MU baseball stadium, after years of playing games all over God’s green earth.
Yet the cut was even deeper for Small because the reason Marshall has an indoor track in the Chris Cline Indoor Facility is Small’s father, Richard, a former petroleum executive, made it possible with a $1 million contribution to the MU Vision Campaign for Athletics.
Remember the story about the Old Elk Bucket disappearing?
Well, guess what.
It has been found.
The Old Elk Bucket was a symbol of the longtime football rivalry between Charleston High School and Stonewall Jackson back in the day before consolidation. But, then, inexplicably it disappeared one day from the office in Capital High School.
That’s when Beth Martin and Bobbi Norman, who are spearheading the Stonewall Jackson All-Class Reunion this month, got a tip on the Bucket.
As it turns out, a lady on the West Side had it. She bought it at a garage sale in South Carolina several years ago. Since then, it has been sitting in her garage all this time.
The best news is the Old Elk Bucket will be back on display after all these years.
The timing couldn’t be more perfect.
Look for a new addition to the Marshall men’s basketball roster later this week.
The newcomer is Kevon Voyles, who previously played at Maryland Eastern Shore. He is a 6-foot-3 shooting guard, who is particularly adept at shooting 3-pointers.
The left-handed Voyles started 24 of 25 games during the 2021-22 season and led the team in 3-point shooting with an eyebrow-raising 40.5 percent.
Voyles obviously will fill a need for Herd head coach Danny D’Antoni.