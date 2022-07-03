There is more than one way to skin a cat.
Or name a baseball field.
That is a premise that the powers-that-be at Marshall University need to give their full attention. It also would help if they would think outside the box.
The latter notion particularly applies to the late, iconic Marshall baseball coach Jack Cook. At times, it seems as if authorities are more caught up with reasons why the new proposed Marshall baseball field can’t be named after Coach Cook instead of why it can.
Trust me, it can.
It simply isn’t that difficult.
Just consider what Marshall’s neighbor to the north, West Virginia University, did. For years and years, WVU’s football stadium was named Mountaineer Field. But, then, Milan Puskar, a Morgantown resident and founder of Mylan Pharmaceuticals, donated $20 million to WVU.
So, did WVU drop the time-honored name of “Mountaineer Field” and rename it “Milan Puskar Stadium”?
No.
Instead, WVU authorities compromised.
That’s why WVU’s home field is now called Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.
It was a win-win solution.
Well, guess what.
The same sort of solution easily could happen with Marshall’s new baseball field. It could be named “Jack Cook Field at fill-in-the-blank Stadium.”
Everyone wins.
The staunch supporters of Coach Cook would get what they want and a benefactor would get his or his company’s name on the stadium.
Again, it just isn’t that difficult.
A prime example is located on the corner of 5th Avenue and 20th Street. A large monument designates the Indoor Practice Facility, an indoor track and a Hall of Fame as part of the “Chris Cline Complex.”
The same scenario could fit Marshall’s plan to locate the new baseball field right behind the current softball field. Since plans call for a joint building to house concessions and restrooms located between Dot Hicks Field and the new baseball field, this also could be designated as a complex.
This way a benefactor would get his name on the total complex, while the fields would be named “Dot Hicks Field” and “Jack Cook Field.”
It would be a win-win situation similar to what WVU enjoys with its football field.
And, in the meantime, Marshall would be able to do what is morally just and correct by naming the new baseball field after the late Jack Cook.
There’s no excuse for not making it happen.
It’s simply a matter of finding a benefactor — whether it be an individual or a company — to step up and put a name on the project.
It could be on the baseball stadium or it could be on the complex.
Either way, Marshall’s new baseball facility should be named “Jack Cook Field.”