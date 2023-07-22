Something was missing.
But it was hard to put a finger on it. Then, like a bolt of lightning, the realization dawned on me. Marshall University athletics was missing a Pruett.
It has been 19 years since the iconic Bobby Pruett served as Marshall’s football coach. Nineteen years! Before that, Pruett’s nephew Tim was a special teams warrior for the Thundering Herd from 1996-98.
But since then?
There has been a Pruett dry spell.
Until now.
Meet Kyson Pruett, a 3-point shooter extraordinaire, who will spend the upcoming basketball season as a walk-on at Marshall.
“He has always been a shooter,” his great-uncle Bobby said, proudly. “I remember when he was just a little guy. We’d go in the gym and I’d shag balls for him. He could really shoot even then.”
When that conversation was repeated to Kyson, he was surprised.
"Coach Pruett, he always messes with me,” Kyson said with a grin. “When we came up here when I was young -- we came to a football game, and he brought me into the gym. He always tells me he shoots better than me.
"So, it's a surprise for me to hear that. I wouldn't expect that from him. He's always talking smack."
Of course he is.
That’s a natural-born part of any Pruett’s DNA.
But the 6-foot-3 Kyson lets his shooting do the talking for him. Just ask Danny D’Antoni.
“Kyson can really shoot the 3,” MU’s veteran coach said. “He’s the best I’ve seen since Austin Loop.”
Any veteran MU basketball fan knows that is extremely high praise. But in Pruett’s case? It’s justified.
“I picked it up pretty quick,” the younger Pruett explained. “I had God-given ability with hand-eye coordination and being able to get my eyes on the rim. I’ve always been able to shoot.”
But how did the Mount Dora, Florida, native land at Marshall? How else? Bobby Pruett.
"Well, originally coach Pruett made the connection,” the younger Pruett said. “But I already knew [Marshall assistant] coach [Adam] Williams from when he was at Stetson. He came to watch a pick-up game at my old school, Windermere Prep.
"So, I already had met him. When he came up here and coach Pruett was telling coach Dan about me, he knew who I was. So, I made that connection. Then, I ended up having an opportunity to come here and came on my visit, and I just loved it. It was a lot different than Central Florida.
"I came up here for my visit and got to watch the exhibition game against the University of Charleston [on Oct. 28, 2022]. Then I watched practice. I loved the culture. Everybody up here bleeds green. Everybody supports Marshall. I love the atmosphere up here. And I love the style of play. It fits me very well. A lot of run-and-gun and shooting, getting up and down. It fits me almost to a 'T.'"
Basically, everything fell in place.
"I didn't think there was a better time to come and play for Marshall basketball,” Pruett said. “Especially with a new business school being built, because I'm going to be a business major."
Anybody surprised? Not me. Pruett and Marshall is always a good combination.
"Yes sir,” the younger Pruett said. “I have to see if I can keep the family legacy going. I can't disappoint."
Indeed.
There is inherent pressure if someone comes to Marshall and their last name is Pruett.
"Yes,” the younger Pruett said, “you've got to live up to the hype."
It goes with the name.