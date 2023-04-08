He’s a chip off the ol’ Chad.
Is anybody surprised by that?
Nobody should be.
After all, doesn’t it seem inevitable that Cole Pennington would follow in his father’s footsteps and play quarterback at the same Marshall University where Chad Pennington became a legend?
It’s like following a script.
The only difference is there wasn’t any pressure on the elder Pennington. He had to become Marshall’s starting quarterback as a true freshman because of injuries and he never looked back.
It’s a completely different scenario for Cole. So, the obvious question for him becomes: Is there inherent pressure following in your father’s footsteps at Marshall?
"You know, one of the things I love about being here,” the younger Pennington said, “is in the facilities building, I don't hear anything about that. My focus is just to come in every day and get better and find things to work on because you can always get better.
"So, that's been my focus. As long as I focus on that, I think I'm in the right spot."
Cole’s father couldn’t have said it better.
The intriguing aspect of the Penningtons – father and son – is Cole doesn’t seem to feel any more pressure than Chad did as a true freshman starting quarterback in 1995.
“For me, I don't understand that because I think I can just come in here and work,” the younger Pennington said. “I've got great coaches and great guys around me and every day we're just coming in and trying to get better."
Apparently, it’s in the Pennington DNA. They simply don’t feel pressure. It’s as if they’re immune to it.
Meanwhile, back at MU’s spring practice …
"I definitely think it was a good day,” Pennington said a week ago. “I think a lot of guys were out there doing really good and it was a great practice. I thought there were some good things that I did out there, but also some things that I'm going to go watch on film and things that I find to do better.
"That's my focus every day. Go out here and practice and afterwards watch film and find things that I can do better."
That’s the Pennington mindset.
There are a couple of notable differences, however. Cole has dark hair, as opposed to his dad’s blond locks. Also, Cole has a stronger arm than his father did at the same age.
"That is definitely one of the things as I mature and get older,” the younger Pennington said. “That's one of the things that I'm working on and I feel like the ball has a little more heat on it and a little more velocity."
But otherwise?
Interviewing Cole is like interviewing Chad. At the end of the day, it’s all about the mental part of the game.
"One of the biggest things for me,” said Cole, “is just always working on the mental side of the game -- getting in and watching film, things like that. I think you can always get better with the mental aspect of the game.
“So, that's one of my biggest focuses -- to really be a student of the game."
That’s why Cole embraced the opportunity to quarterback MU’s scout team during practices last season.
“I was really grateful to coach [Charles] Huff and to coach [Clint] Trickett [the offensive coordinator],” Pennington said, “for allowing me to go down there every day and just rep it out.
"It was fun. I enjoyed it. I needed that, too. Get in the college game and just get reps and throws and just be out there and see what it's like. So, scout team was huge for me. Just getting out there and really feel what the college level is like. So, I had a lot of fun with it.”
Sound familiar?
Like father, like son.
It’s nice to have another Pennington in the house.