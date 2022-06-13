Welcome to “Second Guess” Tuesday.
Here are the smokin’ hot opinions of the day.
n Is anybody surprised Will Ulmer walked away from the NFL?
Not me.
And it isn’t because the 6-foot-4, 312-pound offensive lineman wasn’t good enough. Obviously, Ulmer wasn’t a starter at left tackle for a school record 57 games at Marshall University because he wasn’t talented.
He was.
That’s why Ulmer had a very real chance of sticking in the NFL.
The latest chapter began when Ulmer received an invitation to try-out at the Buffalo Bills rookie mini-camp. Then, he signed with the Bills as an undrafted free agent on May 15.
Ulmer appeared to be thrilled by his progress.
His undrafted free agent deal was a three-year contract reportedly worth about $2.56 million. But only $2,500 was fully guaranteed. If he made the final roster, his base salary would have been approximately $705,000 in 2022.
Everything seemed copacetic for the mullet-wearing native of Richmond, Kentucky.
Yet, just a week ago, the Bills announced they had released Ulmer. About a half-hour after that news broke, Ulmer announced he was retiring from pro football by posting a personal message on Twitter.
It appears the 24-year-old Ulmer asked Buffalo to release him because he simply didn’t have the desire to play football at that level any longer.
“There comes a time in every football player’s life where they must hang up their cleats,” wrote Ulmer. “And for me, that day is today.
“This was a decision that I made after spending hours praying on the subject. I am extremely grateful to the Buffalo Bills organization and coach (Sean) McDermott for giving me the opportunity of a lifetime.”
The glitch? The problem? The fly in the ointment?
My guess is it’s music.
Ulmer, who earned NIL money by playing gigs with his acoustic guitar and country singing voice while playing football at Marshall University, just couldn’t let go of the music in his soul.
That might sound silly to some people, but not to me. The saying “To Thine Ownself Be True” carries a lot of weight and a lot of meaning.
Whether Ulmer wants to pursue a musical career or if he never picks up another guitar, he had to do what he had to do.
Everyone should respect that.
n The conference realignments are continuing.
The Sun Belt Conference got the movement rolling with Marshall, Southern Miss, Old Dominion and James Madison joining the league in time for the 2022 football season.
Next, the University of Cincinnati, UCF and Houston announced they each were paying an $18 million buyout to the American Athletic Conference, so they could join BYU as new members of the Big 12 in 2023.
And the dominoes kept falling.
Three Conference USA schools announced they would join the AAC in 2023 on Friday.
The list includes Charlotte, Florida Atlantic and UTSA. Three other schools have accepted initiations to the AAC — North Texas, Rice and UAB — but haven’t released any statements, which appears to be strictly a matter of time.
When the dust clears, Conference USA will have kept five incumbents. It will have nine football-playing members in 2023. That includes new members Liberty, New Mexico State, Jacksonville State and Sam Houston.
They will join holdovers Western Kentucky, Middle Tennessee, Louisiana Tech, UTEP and FIU.
It’s nice to have C-USA in the rear view mirror.
