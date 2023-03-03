Who is the most underrated player on the Marshall University men’s basketball roster?
That sounds like a tough question.
But it really isn’t.
Everybody notices Taevion Kinsey’s high-flying antics. Everybody notices Andrew Taylor’s eye-popping passes and amazing drives to the basket. Everybody notices phenom center Micah Handlogten and his 7-foot-1 height. And everybody notices Kamdyn Curfman’s long-range 3-pointers.
That leaves only one remaining starter -- Obinna Anochili-Killen. And what does he do for the Thundering Herd?
All the dirty work.
After averaging 11.6 points and 8.5 rebounds during the 2021-22 season, Anochili-Killen sacrificed scoring to become MU’s defensive stopper this season.
Just ask veteran coach Danny D’Antoni how important Anochili-Killen’s defense is to the Herd.
"He stops almost all action,” D’Antoni said. “He gets a lot of double-teams. He's a big ... when we're trapping out front, his rotation and his ability and long arms are the reason we're that successful on the defensive end.
"He covers up a ton of things.”
That’s partially because Obinna is 6-foot-8, but plays taller because of his long arms. That never ceases to surprise unassuming opponents.
"His rotations ... I'll tell you what he does,” D’Antoni said. “We talk about being a disruptor, not just where the ball goes and where he can disrupt an offense, either with blocking a shot or showing up on penetrations and forcing them to get into jams and turn the ball over. And he has learned how to disrupt offenses, when they turn their back and all of a sudden they turn back around and he shows up.
"He's doing a lot of that, which he hadn't done in the past years. This time he is really reading where the ball goes."
As a result, opponents are shooting only 42.0% on field-goal attempts and defensively MU has made 282 steals (9.1 per game).
Anochili-Killen is playing a significant role in that. Besides that, the junior is relieving some of the pressure from the true freshman Handlogten.
"There's no question about that,” D’Antoni said. “The two of them work together. Obinna is a little bit more mobile and can do a little bit more. He's on the '4' guy (power forward). That gives him a little more range now because he has Micah behind him.
"I think he has learned, 'Hey, I can take some chances here and there because I've got Micah behind me.' It's making him better and it's making us better."
The cumulative results are impressive. Marshall takes a 24-7 record into a quarterfinal matchup against Texas State (15-18) at 6 p.m. Saturday in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament at the Pensacola (Florida) Bay Center.
And, again, Anochili-Killen will be a key component for the Herd.
"I think the biggest thing,” D’Antoni pointed out, “is he will rotate down on another player's man and force the pass, knowing that when he comes back, if a guy gets an edge on him going to the rim, Micah shows up.
"And so, now, he's covered. He doesn't look bad taking those chances."
Long story short, Anochili-Killen has been the key to Marshall’s much-improved defense this season.
Take a bow, Obinna.