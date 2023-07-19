A brownout is usually a bad occurrence.
But not this time.
That’s because this particular “Browns Out” is actually going to bring electricity to The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs.
How?
In the form of the NFL’s Cleveland Browns.
The Browns’ coaches, players and staffers will be arriving at The Greenbrier on Saturday to begin a nine-day training camp scheduled to include eight practices.
The only bad news for Browns fans is practices won’t be open to the public.
The Greenbrier hosting NFL training camps isn’t a new concept, although it will be the first time the Browns have used the facility. The resort also has accommodated the New Orleans Saints and Houston Texans, not to mention Arizona and San Francisco practicing there before games on the East Coast.
So, why did the Browns pick The Greenbrier?
“Hopefully, there’s no cell phone service,” head coach Kevin Stefanski joked to Cleveland Plain Dealer beat writer Mary Kay Cabot.
Stefanski's tongue might have been in his cheek, but there’s a lot of truth in that comment.
The Browns are coming to The Greenbrier to work and to concentrate without distractions. That is the primary reason Cleveland is coming to The Greenbrier.
After arriving on Saturday, the Browns are scheduled to conduct their first practice at 3:45 p.m. It is expected to be just a walk-through. The practices will accelerate during the next three days without pads. The players get a day off on Wednesday.
Next, the Browns resume practice on Thursday and it will mark the first day in pads and limited contact. The final three days also will be in pads with contact.
So, are the Browns excited about coming to The Greenbrier?
Well, yes and no.
“Yeah, I don’t know how the weather is,” guard Joel Bitonio told Cleveland.com. “It seems probably hotter than here. So that was my main thing, and my wife’s like, 'You’re going to be gone for 10 days now?' So that’s a little bit tough too.”
As it turns out, Bitonio did his homework. He delved into The Greenbrier’s history and discovered tales of ghosts, which are indeed part of the resort’s legend.
“Someone said the hotel might be haunted or something like that,” the veteran offensive lineman told Cleveland.com. “So, we’ll see how that goes. I wish it was like, ‘Oh, we go there for three days to play golf and then start training camp.’
“But no, it should be an experience. It’ll be good to be around the guys for a little bit. We have a little extra time with [former Browns six-time All-Pro offensive tackle] Joe Thomas and the Hall of Fame Game and everything like that, so we welcome the time to get to know each other.”
Ghosts or no ghosts, Stefanski is happy to have the opportunity to have a sequestered training camp at The Greenbrier.
“I think if you have the opportunity and luckily, fortunately, we have ownership that are so supportive of this,” Stefanski told Cleveland.com. “If you have the opportunity to get your team away and really focus on football and kind of eliminate distractions — a crying kid at 2 a.m. in the morning — get everybody in one spot, I think it’s beneficial to your team.”
Not to mention, beneficial to The Greenbrier.
Welcome to West Virginia, Browns.